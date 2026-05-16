Chicago Tickets

About this event
Standard admission to the performance. Join us for an unforgettable evening of live theatre filled with music, laughter, and storytelling.
Discounted admission for students and seniors. Enjoy the show at a special reduced rate—perfect for young theatre lovers and our seasoned patrons alike.
Give a little more, support a little more, and enjoy a little more! By upgrading to Early Entry, you’re helping support the mission of STAND Ministries while also receiving early access to the theatre and first choice of seating before general admission begins. Early Entry is a limited ticket type—not an add-on—and each guest entering early must hold an Early Entry ticket. Early Entry requires arrival 10 minutes before doors open.
Perfect for friends, families, teams, or organizations! Group Admission is available for parties of 10 people at a special discounted rate. Group ticket holders receive reserved seating together, so your entire party can relax and enjoy the show side by side.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!