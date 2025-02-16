Women Veterans Engage Chicagoland

Build comraderie with women veteran who have served, access valuable resources and build meaningful relationships. Foster an inclusive and empowering environment.
Build comraderie with women veteran who have served, access valuable resources and build meaningful relationships. Foster an inclusive and empowering environment.
Vendors Fee
$75
Vendors are provided one table and two chairs to provide products and/or services for the event.
Vendors are provided one table and two chairs to provide products and/or services for the event.
Sponsorship 1 Leaf Clover
$100
🌱 One-Leaf Clover Sponsorship | $100
Tax-deductible donation receipt.
One (1) pass to the event. VIP Swag Bag.
🌱 One-Leaf Clover Sponsorship | $100
Tax-deductible donation receipt.
One (1) pass to the event. VIP Swag Bag.
Sponsorship 2 Leaf Clover
$250
🍀 Two-Leaf Clover Sponsorship | $250
Tax-deductible donation receipt. VIP Swag Bag. Two (2) passes to the event, plus special gifts.
🍀 Two-Leaf Clover Sponsorship | $250
Tax-deductible donation receipt. VIP Swag Bag. Two (2) passes to the event, plus special gifts.
Sponsorship 3 Leaf Clover
$500
🌿 Three-Leaf Clover Sponsorship | $500
Tax-deductible donation receipt. Three (3) passes to the event, plus VIP Swag Bag with complimentary brand specific promotional material included in event program.
🌿 Three-Leaf Clover Sponsorship | $500
Tax-deductible donation receipt. Three (3) passes to the event, plus VIP Swag Bag with complimentary brand specific promotional material included in event program.
Sponsored Tickets
$25
Use this tab to donate tickets for others. Feel free to purchase as many as you’d like!
Use this tab to donate tickets for others. Feel free to purchase as many as you’d like!
Add a donation for Where We Meet
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!