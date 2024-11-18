ChichiMa Productions Kravis Christmas Raffle 2024

***1st Prize All 7 Gifts*** 2 TICKETS To The Kravis Center - ChichiMa Productions, “It Don’t Hurt No More,” Part II; $25 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory; 2 Fashion Tees from ChichiMa Inspires Collection; 1 Set of 10 Newly Designed ChichiMa Inspires Notecards; 1 ChichiMa Personalized Journal (pick your design) *********************** 2nd Prize: $50 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory

***1st Prize All 7 Gifts*** 2 TICKETS To The Kravis Center - ChichiMa Productions, “It Don’t Hurt No More,” Part II; $25 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory; 2 Fashion Tees from ChichiMa Inspires Collection; 1 Set of 10 Newly Designed ChichiMa Inspires Notecards; 1 ChichiMa Personalized Journal (pick your design) *********************** 2nd Prize: $50 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory

seeMoreDetailsMobile