ChichiMa Productions Kravis Christmas Raffle 2024

***1st Prize All 7 Gifts***
2 TICKETS To The Kravis Center -
ChichiMa Productions, “It Don’t Hurt No More,” Part II;
$25 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory;
2 Fashion Tees from ChichiMa Inspires Collection;
1 Set of 10 Newly Designed ChichiMa Inspires Notecards;
1 ChichiMa Personalized Journal (pick your design)
***********************
2nd Prize: $50 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory
***1st Prize All 7 Gifts***
2 TICKETS To The Kravis Center -
ChichiMa Productions, “It Don’t Hurt No More,” Part II;
$25 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory;
2 Fashion Tees from ChichiMa Inspires Collection;
1 Set of 10 Newly Designed ChichiMa Inspires Notecards;
1 ChichiMa Personalized Journal (pick your design)
***********************
2nd Prize: $50 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory
Kravis Christmas Raffle Tickets / 5 for $20
$20
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
***1st Prize All 7 Gifts***
2 TICKETS To The Kravis Center -
ChichiMa Productions, “It Don’t Hurt No More,” Part II;
$25 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory;
2 Fashion Tees from ChichiMa Inspires Collection;
1 Set of 10 Newly Designed ChichiMa Inspires Notecards;
1 ChichiMa Personalized Journal (pick your design)
***********************
2nd Prize: $50 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory
***1st Prize All 7 Gifts***
2 TICKETS To The Kravis Center -
ChichiMa Productions, “It Don’t Hurt No More,” Part II;
$25 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory;
2 Fashion Tees from ChichiMa Inspires Collection;
1 Set of 10 Newly Designed ChichiMa Inspires Notecards;
1 ChichiMa Personalized Journal (pick your design)
***********************
2nd Prize: $50 Dinner Gift Card Cheesecake Factory