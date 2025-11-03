Chick-fil-A Day Nov 21

FAQs About Joining PTO:

· I signed up last year, do I need to sign up again? Yes, every year



· How can I check to see if I signed up? Ask Niki Bancroft ([email protected])



· Why should I join PTO? At Lone Star, we are a community. The more people that join, the stronger our community



· I have multiple children at Lone Star, how much are my dues? Just $5 - it is per family, not per student or household. If you have 1 kid who has 4 parents, $5. If you have 5 kids at our school with one parent, still just $5.