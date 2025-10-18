Chick-Fil-A Friday December 12th

Hosted by
About this event
$
Sandwich only, no side.
Sandwich only, no side.
Nuggets only, no side.
Wrap only, no side.
Wrap only, no side.
Wrap only, no side.
Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie
8 ct nuggets, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie
8 ct nuggets, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie
CFA Cool Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie
CFA Cool Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Spicy Cool Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Spicy Cool Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Southwest Veggie Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Southwest Veggie Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub with Slices of grilled boneless chicken breast, marinated with a special blend of seasonings and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Colby Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato.
Served with Waffle Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub with boneless spicy chicken breast, marinated with a special blend of seasonings, grilled, thinly sliced and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato.
Served with Waffle Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Boneless spicy chicken breast, marinated with a special blend of seasonings, grilled, thinly sliced and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato.
Served with Waffle Chips and Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Boneless spicy chicken breast, marinated with a special blend of seasonings, grilled, thinly sliced and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato.
Served with Waffle Chips and Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds.
Sliced chilled grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds.
Fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with roasted corn kernels, a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes. Served with Charred Tomato and Crispy Red Bell Peppers.
Slices grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with roasted corn kernels, a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes. Served with Charred Tomato and Crispy Red Bell Peppers.
Fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with grape tomatoes, a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and a zesty combination of roasted corn, black beans, poblano chiles, and red bell peppers. Served with Seasoned Tortilla Strips and Chili Lime Pepitas.
Slices of grilled spicy chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with grape tomatoes, a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and a zesty combination of roasted corn, black beans, poblano chiles, and red bell peppers. Served with Seasoned Tortilla Strips and Chili Lime Pepitas.
A blend of curly kale and green cabbage tossed with an Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard vinaigrette, all topped off with salted, crunchy roasted almonds
A fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes. Served with charred tomato, crispy red bell peppers and choice of dressing.
A nutritious fruit mix made with chopped pieces of red and green apples, mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberry slices, and blueberries, served chilled.
A creamy, organic vanilla bean parfait made with fresh berries and granola.
A creamy, organic vanilla bean parfait made with fresh berries and cookie crumbs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!