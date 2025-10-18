Chick-Fil-A Friday October 24th

Chicken Sandwich
$6.30

Sandwich only, no side.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich
$6.80

Sandwich only, no side.

8 ct Nuggets
$6.30

Nuggets only, no side.

Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub
$8.80

Slices of grilled boneless chicken breast, marinated with a special blend of seasonings and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Colby Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato.


Sub only, no side.

Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub
$8.80

Boneless spicy chicken breast, marinated with a special blend of seasonings, grilled, thinly sliced and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato.


Sub only, no side.

Cool Wrap
$10.10

Wrap only, no side.

Spicy Cool Wrap
$10.10

Wrap only, no side.

Southwest Veggie Wrap
$9.50

Wrap only, no side.

Sandwich Box with Cookie
$11.15

Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Sandwich Box with Brownie
$11.90

Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Spicy Sandwich Box with Cookie
$11.65

Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Spicy Sandwich Box with Brownie
$12.40

Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Nugget Box with Cookie
$11.15

8 ct nuggets, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Nugget Box with Brownie
$11.90

8 ct nuggets, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Wrap Box with Cookie
$14.95

CFA Cool Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Wrap Box with Brownie
$15.70

CFA Cool Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Spicy Wrap Box with Cookie
$14.95

Spicy Cool Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Spicy Wrap Box with Brownie
$15.70

Spicy Cool Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Southwest Veggie Wrap Box with Cookie
$14.35

Southwest Veggie Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Southwest Veggie Wrap with Brownie
$15.10

Southwest Veggie Wrap, Waffle Potato Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Box with Cookie
$13.65

Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub with Slices of grilled boneless chicken breast, marinated with a special blend of seasonings and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Colby Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato.


Served with Waffle Chips, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Box with Brownie
$14.40

Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub with boneless spicy chicken breast, marinated with a special blend of seasonings, grilled, thinly sliced and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato.


Served with Waffle Chips, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Box with Cookie
$13.65

Boneless spicy chicken breast, marinated with a special blend of seasonings, grilled, thinly sliced and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato. 


Served with Waffle Chips and Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Box with Brownie
$14.40

Boneless spicy chicken breast, marinated with a special blend of seasonings, grilled, thinly sliced and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato. 


Served with Waffle Chips and Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Market Salad
$9.60

Fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. 

Market Salad with Chilled Grilled Chicken
$12.60

Sliced chilled grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds.

Cobb Salad
$9.35

Fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with roasted corn kernels, a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes. Served with Charred Tomato and Crispy Red Bell Peppers.

Cobb Salad with Chilled Grilled Chicken
$12.35

Slices grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with roasted corn kernels, a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes. Served with Charred Tomato and Crispy Red Bell Peppers.

Spicy Southwest Salad
$9.60

Fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with grape tomatoes, a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and a zesty combination of roasted corn, black beans, poblano chiles, and red bell peppers. Served with Seasoned Tortilla Strips and Chili Lime Pepitas.

Spicy Southwest Salad with Chilled Grilled Chicken
$12.60

Slices of grilled spicy chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with grape tomatoes, a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and a zesty combination of roasted corn, black beans, poblano chiles, and red bell peppers. Served with Seasoned Tortilla Strips and Chili Lime Pepitas.

Side Kale Crunch
$5.20

A blend of curly kale and green cabbage tossed with an Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard vinaigrette, all topped off with salted, crunchy roasted almonds

Side Salad
$5.20

A fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes. Served with charred tomato, crispy red bell peppers and choice of dressing.

Side Fruit Cup
$4.20

A nutritious fruit mix made with chopped pieces of red and green apples, mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberry slices, and blueberries, served chilled. 

Berry Parfait with Granola
$6.20

A creamy, organic vanilla bean parfait made with fresh berries and granola.

Berry Parfait with Cookie Crumbs
$6.20

A creamy, organic vanilla bean parfait made with fresh berries and cookie crumbs.

Chicken Biscuit
$4.60
Spicy Chicken Biscuit
$5
Sausage Biscuit
$3.75
Buttery Biscuit
$1.90
(1) Bottled Sweet Tea
$3.10
(1) Bottled Unsweet Tea
$3.10
(1) Bottled Lemonade
$3.60
(1) Bottled Diet Lemonade
$3.60
