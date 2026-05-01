Soaring Heights PK-8 PTO

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Soaring Heights PK-8 PTO

About this event

Chick-fil-A Picnic Pickup: Purchase last day lunches from the PTO!

3280 Co Rd 5

Erie, CO 80516, USA

Student/Staff CFA Sandwich Meal item
Student/Staff CFA Sandwich Meal
$10

Student or Staff member receives a plain Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and their choice of available condiments, one bag of chips, and a drink.

Visitor CFA Sandwich Meal item
Visitor CFA Sandwich Meal
$10

Visitor (any picnic attendee who is not a student or SH staff) receives a plain Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and their choice of available condiments, one bag of chips, and a drink.

Student/Staff GLUTEN FREE CFA Sandwich Meal item
Student/Staff GLUTEN FREE CFA Sandwich Meal
$10

Student or Staff member receives a gluten free Chick-fil-A grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and their choice of available condiments, one bag of chips, and a drink.

Visitor GLUTEN FREE CFA Sandwich Meal item
Visitor GLUTEN FREE CFA Sandwich Meal
$10

Visitor (any picnic attendee who is not a student or SH staff) receives a gluten free Chick-fil-A grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and their choice of available condiments, one bag of chips, and a drink.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!