Chick-fil-A Picnic Pickup: Purchase last day lunches from the PTO!

About this event
Student or Staff member receives a plain Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and their choice of available condiments, one bag of chips, and a drink.
Visitor (any picnic attendee who is not a student or SH staff) receives a plain Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and their choice of available condiments, one bag of chips, and a drink.
Student or Staff member receives a gluten free Chick-fil-A grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and their choice of available condiments, one bag of chips, and a drink.
Visitor (any picnic attendee who is not a student or SH staff) receives a gluten free Chick-fil-A grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and their choice of available condiments, one bag of chips, and a drink.
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