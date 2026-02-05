Chickasaw Community Council Of Central Texas

Chickasaw Community Council Of Central Texas's Annual Picnic Raffle 2026

Grape Dumpling Basket
$1

Donated from the Citizen Connection Department this Grape Dumpling Basket will come with: Recipe for Grape Dumplings, Grape Juice, Flour, Corn Starch, Sugar

Stickball Basket
$1

Donated from the Citizen Connection Department this Stickball Baset will come with: Stickball book, Stickball mug, Stickball keychain, Mini Stickball sticks

Language Basket
$1

Donated from the Citizen Connection Department this Language Basket will come with: Chickasaw Analytical Dictionary, Language T-shirt, Chaffa Cards, Language Cards

Bedre Chocolate Basket
$1

Donated from the Citizen Connection Department this Bedre Basket will come with: Pecan Sensations, Corn Twists, Chocolate Potato Chips, 4 Candy Bars, Chocolate shaped Oklahoma

Beaded Chickasaw Collar Made by Cotie Poe-Underwood
$1

Donated by the Chickasaw Citizen Connection Department this Beautiful Multi-Color Beaded Collar is a 5/6 row made by Cotie Poe-Underwood.

