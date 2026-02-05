Chickasaw Community Council Of Central Texas's Silent Auction 2026

Savannah Bananas Coach Tyler Gillum - Be Our Guest Package

Value: $800

Get ready for one of the most entertaining experiences in baseball on September 25th, 2026. Chickasaw citizen and Savannah Bananas Head Coach/Athlete Tyler Gillum is offering two exclusive coach seats as his personal guests for a Savannah Bananas game, giving you a unique opportunity to experience the excitement of Banana Ball up close.

This package also includes a one-night stay at Comfort Suites Arlington North, allowing you to fully enjoy the game-day experience without the drive home.

To help you arrive ready for the fun, the package also includes Savannah Bananas themed swag, including a road-trip snack mix, photo props, a clear stadium bag, banana hat, and temporary tattoos so you can fully join in the Bananas spirit.

The Savannah Bananas have taken the baseball world by storm with their high-energy, fan-first style that blends elite athleticism with unforgettable entertainment. This is your chance to be part of that experience and enjoy a night of baseball unlike any other.

Please note: This experience is non-transferable and must be used by the winning bidder.

Support Chickasaw citizen Tyler Gillum by attending his events, purchasing merchandise, and following his journey.

Learn more:

tylergillum.com

thesavannahbananas.com