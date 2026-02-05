Chickasaw Community Council Of Central Texas's Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
Value: $800
Get ready for one of the most entertaining experiences in baseball on September 25th, 2026. Chickasaw citizen and Savannah Bananas Head Coach/Athlete Tyler Gillum is offering two exclusive coach seats as his personal guests for a Savannah Bananas game, giving you a unique opportunity to experience the excitement of Banana Ball up close.
This package also includes a one-night stay at Comfort Suites Arlington North, allowing you to fully enjoy the game-day experience without the drive home.
To help you arrive ready for the fun, the package also includes Savannah Bananas themed swag, including a road-trip snack mix, photo props, a clear stadium bag, banana hat, and temporary tattoos so you can fully join in the Bananas spirit.
The Savannah Bananas have taken the baseball world by storm with their high-energy, fan-first style that blends elite athleticism with unforgettable entertainment. This is your chance to be part of that experience and enjoy a night of baseball unlike any other.
Please note: This experience is non-transferable and must be used by the winning bidder.
Support Chickasaw citizen Tyler Gillum by attending his events, purchasing merchandise, and following his journey.
Learn more:
tylergillum.com
thesavannahbananas.com
Chickasaw Artist: Mary Ruth Barnes
Estimated Value: $500
Medium: Acrylic and Watercolor Mix on Canvas
Dimensions: 16 x 26
Experience the beauty and storytelling of Chickasaw culture through “Journey of the Buffalo,” an original mixed-media painting by renowned Chickasaw artist Mary Ruth Barnes. Created with a striking blend of acrylic and watercolor, this piece captures movement, color, and emotion while honoring the spirit and significance of the buffalo. The artwork’s layered textures and vibrant composition make it a captivating statement piece for any home or office.
This one-of-a-kind piece will also include the story behind the artwork, giving deeper insight into its inspiration and meaning.
Accompanying the painting are signed copies of Mary Ruth Barnes’ books, including Little Bird and her newest release, Where Birds Land, allowing you to enjoy her storytelling both visually and through the written word.
Whether you're an art collector, literature lover, or someone who appreciates meaningful cultural expression, this collection offers a unique opportunity to bring home the work of an accomplished Chickasaw artist.
Learn more about Mary Ruth Barnes and her contributions to Chickasaw culture and art:
https://hof.chickasaw.net/Members/2022/Mary-Ruth-Barnes
Value: $125
Chickasaw Artist: Nicole Welch
Product: Bugle Beads, Size 11 Seed Bead, Black Ribbon
Chickasaw Artist: Ellissa Thompson
Sage Green Bow Set: yarrow (achillea millefolium) leaves in resin, size 11 seed beads, deer hide backing, stainless steel kidney hooks
Value: $120
Ellissa Thompson creates contemporary beadwork rooted in traditional teachings and the values she was raised with: to work with clear intention, to honor the materials, and to cultivate intentional connection with those around her. She incorporates plant medicines and elements from the natural world into her pieces so that each wearer carries protection and grounding wherever they go.
Beadwork is a deeply centering and restorative practice for her. One that binds her to land, lineage, and living community. The relationships that form around cultural arts continue to shape her work through fierce support, shared knowledge, and joyful collaboration.
Through her practice, she works to expand understanding of Native-made beadwork and the time, precision, and prayer held in every stitch. She affirms beadwork as luxury, an art form worthy of respect, proper compensation, and reverence. Not only within Native communities, but among all who choose to wear it.
Artist: Mary Shackleford
Value: $100
Size: Fits Small-Large
Value: $175
Experience the beauty of handcrafted Native artistry with the “Eye of the Creator” necklace, designed and created by Chickasaw artist Talullah Begaye. This unique piece reflects the deep symbolism often found in Indigenous art, representing awareness, connection, and the guiding presence of the Creator.
Carefully crafted with attention to detail, this necklace blends artistic expression with cultural meaning, making it more than just jewelry—it is a wearable piece of art. The design carries a timeless elegance while honoring the creativity and heritage of Chickasaw artistry.
Whether worn as a statement piece or treasured as part of a collection, the “Eye of the Creator” necklace offers both beauty and meaning. It also provides an opportunity to support Native artists and celebrate the traditions and creativity of the Chickasaw community.
Artist: Doug Martin
Item: Hand-Woven Belt
Add a touch of artistry and craftsmanship to your waist with this stunning hand-woven belt. Carefully crafted using traditional loom weaving, Doug has created this one-of-a-kind accessory brings style and texture to any waist, making it a perfect statement piece.
Doug also sells hat bands and other services. This item was made just for this event.
Visit Doug on Instagram for more of his offerings:
https://www.instagram.com/d_tlutlu?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
Have a great time celebrating Native American & Indigenous cultural heritage. Value: $100
Enjoy Texas Largest Powwow with 4 tickets to the Austin Powwow on 11/22/25, a limited edition Austin Powwow logo cup and T-Shirt.
County Line BBQ began in Austin Texas 50 Years ago! Value $100: Come enjoy a Legendary BBQ Meal with a $50 Gift Card and Gift Basket with BBQ Sauce, Rib Rub, Chili Kit, Bloody Mary Seasoning, Koozie, Talking Cowboy CD.
Gift card can be used at any County Line Location. Donated by the County Line on the Hill with the best view in town.
