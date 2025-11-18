Hosted by

Zem Temple

About this event

Chicken and Fish Dinner Sale

238 Rip Rap Rd

Hampton, VA 23669, USA

Chicken or Fish dinner Donation
$15

Whether you choose the crispy, golden chicken or the savory, perfectly seasoned fish, this dinner is guaranteed to make your taste buds dance! Each plate comes packed with mouth-watering goodness, hearty sides, and that homemade love you can only get from Zem Temple’s kitchen crew.

Fish Sandwich Donation
$9

A whisper of gourmet sauce—smooth, tangy, and kissed with herbs—ties every bite together. Finished with a chef’s touch of seasoning, this sandwich is not merely assembled… it is curated.Enjoy

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!