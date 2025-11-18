Chicken and Fish Dinner Sale

Hosted by
About this event
Whether you choose the crispy, golden chicken or the savory, perfectly seasoned fish, this dinner is guaranteed to make your taste buds dance! Each plate comes packed with mouth-watering goodness, hearty sides, and that homemade love you can only get from Zem Temple’s kitchen crew.
A whisper of gourmet sauce—smooth, tangy, and kissed with herbs—ties every bite together. Finished with a chef’s touch of seasoning, this sandwich is not merely assembled… it is curated.Enjoy
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!