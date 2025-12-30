Chicken BBQ Fundraiser

Includes:

½ Perfectly Cooked BBQ Chicken – tender, flavorful, and grilled to perfection

Cinnamon Applesauce a sweet, comforting classic

Sadie’s Creamy Coleslaw a local favorite with the perfect crunch

Baked Potato served with butter, warm and ready to top as you like

Fresh Dinner Roll soft, bakery-style roll to round out your meal

All tickets purchased online will be reserved for you under your name . Please plan to pick up by no later than Noon day of the BBQ. Every dinner purchased directly supports services, meals, and activities for older adults in our community. Thank you for making a difference with each bite! ❤️