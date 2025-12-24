Chicken Bento - Feb. 28 2026

Hosted by
About this event
San Francisco, CA 94109, USA (pickup at Octavia Street)
BCSF Chicken Bento Fundraiser
Saturday, February 28, 2026, 11:00AM-3:00PM
This year’s bento consists of: Fried chicken quarter (leg or breast) basted with our traditional tare sauce, plain rice, cabbage salad, and a fortune cookie. Chopsticks and napkins will be available upon request.
Please note: When purchasing the bento, you will be prompted to include a 17% tip to Zeffy (the platform hosting this transaction). Please choose to remove the Optional tip by selecting Other from the pulldown menu and enter $0 in the box or leave it blank. Making this choice will keep the cost of the bento at $20.00.
Final orders must be in by Friday, February 6.
Please purchase your tickets early.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!