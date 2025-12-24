Chicken Bento - Feb. 28 2026

BCSF Chicken Bento Fundraiser

Saturday, February 28, 2026, 11:00AM-3:00PM





This year’s bento consists of: Fried chicken quarter (leg or breast) basted with our traditional tare sauce, plain rice, cabbage salad, and a fortune cookie. Chopsticks and napkins will be available upon request.





Please note: When purchasing the bento, you will be prompted to include a 17% tip to Zeffy (the platform hosting this transaction). Please choose to remove the Optional tip by selecting Other from the pulldown menu and enter $0 in the box or leave it blank. Making this choice will keep the cost of the bento at $20.00.





Final orders must be in by Friday, February 6.

Please purchase your tickets early.