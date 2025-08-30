Chicken Butt Microsanctuary's Code Bread Fun Raiser

Starting bid
Tim Ashkar created "The Beauty of Color" in 1992. This emotional collage of African American women of all ages is possibly the most meaningful piece he's created. This print is beautifully framed. 24 x 29 inches
Starting bid
This 1988 print depicts "Rhythm" by Paul Goodnight, an African American artist known for his vibrant and sensuous art.
slight water damage on mat at bottom
Starting bid
64 x 40 inches, homemade crochet red with colorful flecks blanket.
Starting bid
Ta-coumba T. Aiken was awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship in fine arts, becoming the first Black fine arts recipient of the award from Minnesota in 2022. This is one of his 'rhythm paintings'
12 x 12
Starting bid
Ta-coumba T. Aiken, painter and sculptor. He is well known for his Lite Brite mosaic in the Union Depot. He has many notable artworks displayed in downtown St. Paul.
"I create my art to Heal the Hearts and Soul of People and their Communities by Evoking a Positive Spirit"
Starting bid
Artist Judy Waterman
Peeping Tom
Starting bid
13 x 17 in framed photo - calm waters
Starting bid
Framed photo of a peaceful treeline
Starting bid
Great starter set of tools with case
Starting bid
Great starter tool kit with case
Starting bid
Small Tee shirt
Starting bid
Lg tee shirt
Starting bid
Weighted fitness hoop
Starting bid
Robbie Williams
interactive cards. His exhibit is currently at the Moco Museum in Amsterdam.
Starting bid
Hand painted papyrus
Starting bid
130+ recipes
Starting bid
Over 100 incredible recipes
Starting bid
Comfort food
Starting bid
Great recipes and simple strategies that save you time and money
Starting bid
Vegan Chocolate and Candy
Starting bid
Egg-free cooking uncaged
Starting bid
Swear this is a great book
Starting bid
Start your own flock!
Starting bid
Adorable sundial
