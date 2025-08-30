Chicken Butt Microsanctuary's Code Bread Fun Raiser

Pick-up location

6180 24th St N, Oakdale, MN 55128, USA

Painting - The Beauty of Color item
$45

Starting bid

Tim Ashkar created "The Beauty of Color" in 1992. This emotional collage of African American women of all ages is possibly the most meaningful piece he's created. This print is beautifully framed. 24 x 29 inches

Painting - Rhythm item
$50

Starting bid

This 1988 print depicts "Rhythm" by Paul Goodnight, an African American artist known for his vibrant and sensuous art.

slight water damage on mat at bottom

Blanket item
Blanket
$20

Starting bid

64 x 40 inches, homemade crochet red with colorful flecks blanket.

Painting - Acrylic item
Painting - Acrylic
$25

Starting bid

Ta-coumba T. Aiken was awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship in fine arts, becoming the first Black fine arts recipient of the award from Minnesota in 2022. This is one of his 'rhythm paintings'

12 x 12

Painting - Acrylic item
Painting - Acrylic
$25

Starting bid

Ta-coumba T. Aiken, painter and sculptor. He is well known for his Lite Brite mosaic in the Union Depot. He has many notable artworks displayed in downtown St. Paul.

"I create my art to Heal the Hearts and Soul of People and their Communities by Evoking a Positive Spirit"

Peeping Tom item
Peeping Tom
$5

Starting bid

Artist Judy Waterman
Peeping Tom

Picture item
Picture
$5

Starting bid

13 x 17 in framed photo - calm waters

Photo - Treeline item
Photo - Treeline
$5

Starting bid

Framed photo of a peaceful treeline

Tools item
Tools
$20

Starting bid

Great starter set of tools with case

Tools 2 item
Tools 2
$25

Starting bid

Great starter tool kit with case

When you carrots easy item
When you carrots easy
$5

Starting bid

Small Tee shirt

Captivity Blows item
Captivity Blows
$5

Starting bid

Lg tee shirt

Infinity Hoop Exercise item
Infinity Hoop Exercise
$15

Starting bid

Weighted fitness hoop

Intention Cards item
Intention Cards
$10

Starting bid

Robbie Williams
interactive cards. His exhibit is currently at the Moco Museum in Amsterdam.

Paprus Queen item
Paprus Queen
$10

Starting bid

Hand painted papyrus

Mouthwatering Vegan item
Mouthwatering Vegan
$15

Starting bid

130+ recipes

Vegan 100 item
Vegan 100
$10

Starting bid

Over 100 incredible recipes

Vegan Diner item
Vegan Diner
$10

Starting bid

Comfort food

Vegan on the Cheap item
Vegan on the Cheap
$10

Starting bid

Great recipes and simple strategies that save you time and money

Lickin' the Beaters item
Lickin' the Beaters
$10

Starting bid

Vegan Chocolate and Candy

Vegg Cookbook item
Vegg Cookbook
$10

Starting bid

Egg-free cooking uncaged

100 of the Best Curses and Insults in Spanish item
100 of the Best Curses and Insults in Spanish
$5

Starting bid

Swear this is a great book

Flock of Roosters item
Flock of Roosters
$2

Starting bid

Start your own flock!

Turtle Sundial item
Turtle Sundial
$1

Starting bid

Adorable sundial

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!