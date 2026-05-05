Chicken Salad Chick Fundraiser

About this event
Our brightest flavor featuring chopped pecans, fresh basil & lemon (390 Cal)
A zesty blend of ranch, bacon, & shredded cheddar cheese. (430 cal)
A hickory smoked BBQ flavor that is sure to please. (390 cal)
Dress it up with Fuji apples, crunchy pecans, and seedless grapes. (410 cal)
A refreshing blend of crisp Fuji apples, grapes, and pineapple. (340 cal)
A mixture of dried, sweetened cranberries & slivered almonds (460 cal)
Whew! The name says it all, diced jalapeños galore! (370 cal)
Craving wings? This is definitely the choice for you (390 cal)
This flavor powerhouse is a combination of Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalepeños, & Sriracha! (370 cal)
Our signature recipe that got it all started (400 cal)
Our "most offensive salad," definitely for the onion lover. (370 cal)
A southern tradition combining sweet pickles & eggs (380 cal)
One dozen of our famous buttercream frosted cookies. Sure to please!
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