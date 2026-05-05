Henderson Humane Society

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Henderson Humane Society

About this event

Chicken Salad Chick Fundraiser

Savory: Lauryn's Lemon Basil
$15.50

Our brightest flavor featuring chopped pecans, fresh basil & lemon (390 Cal)

Savory: Sassy Scotty
$15.50

A zesty blend of ranch, bacon, & shredded cheddar cheese. (430 cal)

Savory: Barbie-Q
$15.50

A hickory smoked BBQ flavor that is sure to please. (390 cal)

Fruity & Nutty: Fancy Nancy
$15.50

Dress it up with Fuji apples, crunchy pecans, and seedless grapes. (410 cal)

Fruity & Nutty: Fruity Fran
$15.50

A refreshing blend of crisp Fuji apples, grapes, and pineapple. (340 cal)

Fruity & Nutty: Cranberry Kelli
$15.50

A mixture of dried, sweetened cranberries & slivered almonds (460 cal)

Spicy: Jalapeño Holly
$15.50

Whew! The name says it all, diced jalapeños galore! (370 cal)

Spicy: Buffalo Barclay
$15.50

Craving wings? This is definitely the choice for you (390 cal)

Spicy: Kickin' Kay Lynne
$15.50

This flavor powerhouse is a combination of Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalepeños, & Sriracha! (370 cal)

Traditional: Classic Carol
$15.50

Our signature recipe that got it all started (400 cal)

Traditional: Dixie Chick
$15.50

Our "most offensive salad," definitely for the onion lover. (370 cal)

Traditional: Olivia's Old South
$15.50

A southern tradition combining sweet pickles & eggs (380 cal)

Sweet Treats: Cookies
$15.50

One dozen of our famous buttercream frosted cookies. Sure to please!

Add a donation for Henderson Humane Society

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