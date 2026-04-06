Hosted by

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16

About this event

Chicken Sale Fundraiser - Pickup Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 16

750 Old Hwy 75 S

Cleveland, GA 30528, USA

Breaded Chicken Tenders/Strips
$25

10 lb box of breaded chicken tenders/strips.

Breaded Chicken Fillets
$25

10 lb box of breaded fillets, great for sandwiches!

Spicy Breaded Tenders/Strips
$25

10 lb box of spicy tenders/strips. These have a bit of heat!

Spicy Breaded Fillets
$25

10 lb box of spicy breaded filets. Great for sandwiches with a bit of heat!

Roasted wings
$95

20 lb box of fully cooked roasted wings. Just heat and eat!

Marinated Breast Fillets
$40

20 lb box of marinated chicken breat fillets. NOTE: These will arrive frozen as a solid chunk!

Add a donation for American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16

$

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