Chico Central Little League's shop

MAILED TO YOU! Spend $10 and save BIG! Each coupon booklet contains the following offers, which are redeemable at any DICK’S location in the United States: - $10 off your purchase of $50 or more - $20 off your purchase of $100 or more - 15% off a single regular-price athletic or golf apparel item - 15% off a pair of regular-price athletic footwear - 15% off a pair of regular-price cleats - 15% off a single regular-price golf equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price baseball or softball equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price football equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price soccer or lacrosse equipment item - 15% off a single camp, fish, or hunt equipment item *50% of proceeds will go to Chico Central Little League, your charity receipt will be available after purchase. *Please note, the shipping fee will be nonrefundable, should you decide to pick up, rather than have your booklet(s) mailed. Thank you! CCLL

MAILED TO YOU! Spend $10 and save BIG! Each coupon booklet contains the following offers, which are redeemable at any DICK’S location in the United States: - $10 off your purchase of $50 or more - $20 off your purchase of $100 or more - 15% off a single regular-price athletic or golf apparel item - 15% off a pair of regular-price athletic footwear - 15% off a pair of regular-price cleats - 15% off a single regular-price golf equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price baseball or softball equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price football equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price soccer or lacrosse equipment item - 15% off a single camp, fish, or hunt equipment item *50% of proceeds will go to Chico Central Little League, your charity receipt will be available after purchase. *Please note, the shipping fee will be nonrefundable, should you decide to pick up, rather than have your booklet(s) mailed. Thank you! CCLL

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