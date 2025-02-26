Chico Central Little League

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Chico Central Little League

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Chico Central Little League's shop

Adult Entry Home Run Derby item
Adult Entry Home Run Derby
$25
Have something to prove? Join our Home Run Derby under the lights of Rex Murphy Stadium! Immediately following the Hit-a-Thon!
Player/Youth Home Run Derby Entry item
Player/Youth Home Run Derby Entry
$10
Go beyond the Hit-a-Thon and show us what you've got in our first Home Run Derby!
Pickup Dick's Savings Booklet! item
Pickup Dick's Savings Booklet!
$10
PICK UP AT ELK'S: Spend $10 and save BIG! Each coupon booklet contains the following offers, which are redeemable at any DICK’S location in the United States: - $10 off your purchase of $50 or more - $20 off your purchase of $100 or more - 15% off a single regular-price athletic or golf apparel item - 15% off a pair of regular-price athletic footwear - 15% off a pair of regular-price cleats - 15% off a single regular-price golf equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price baseball or softball equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price football equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price soccer or lacrosse equipment item - 15% off a single camp, fish, or hunt equipment item *50% of proceeds will go to Chico Central Little League, your charity receipt will be available after purchase. Thank you! CCLL
Mailed Dick's Savings Booklet item
Mailed Dick's Savings Booklet
$12
MAILED TO YOU! Spend $10 and save BIG! Each coupon booklet contains the following offers, which are redeemable at any DICK’S location in the United States: - $10 off your purchase of $50 or more - $20 off your purchase of $100 or more - 15% off a single regular-price athletic or golf apparel item - 15% off a pair of regular-price athletic footwear - 15% off a pair of regular-price cleats - 15% off a single regular-price golf equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price baseball or softball equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price football equipment item - 15% off a single regular-price soccer or lacrosse equipment item - 15% off a single camp, fish, or hunt equipment item *50% of proceeds will go to Chico Central Little League, your charity receipt will be available after purchase. *Please note, the shipping fee will be nonrefundable, should you decide to pick up, rather than have your booklet(s) mailed. Thank you! CCLL
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!