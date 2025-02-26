Chico Central Little League's shop

Have something to prove? Join our Home Run Derby under the lights of Rex Murphy Stadium! Immediately following the Hit-a-Thon!
Have something to prove? Join our Home Run Derby under the lights of Rex Murphy Stadium! Immediately following the Hit-a-Thon!
Player/Youth Home Run Derby Entry
$10
Go beyond the Hit-a-Thon and show us what you've got in our first Home Run Derby!
Go beyond the Hit-a-Thon and show us what you've got in our first Home Run Derby!
Pickup Dick's Savings Booklet!
$10
PICK UP AT ELK'S:
Spend $10 and save BIG! Each coupon booklet contains the following offers, which are redeemable at any DICK’S location in the United States:
- $10 off your purchase of $50 or more
- $20 off your purchase of $100 or more
- 15% off a single regular-price athletic or golf apparel item
- 15% off a pair of regular-price athletic footwear
- 15% off a pair of regular-price cleats
- 15% off a single regular-price golf equipment item
- 15% off a single regular-price baseball or softball equipment
item
- 15% off a single regular-price football equipment item
- 15% off a single regular-price soccer or lacrosse equipment
item
- 15% off a single camp, fish, or hunt equipment item
*50% of proceeds will go to Chico Central Little League, your charity receipt will be available after purchase.
Thank you!
CCLL
PICK UP AT ELK'S:
Spend $10 and save BIG! Each coupon booklet contains the following offers, which are redeemable at any DICK’S location in the United States:
- $10 off your purchase of $50 or more
- $20 off your purchase of $100 or more
- 15% off a single regular-price athletic or golf apparel item
- 15% off a pair of regular-price athletic footwear
- 15% off a pair of regular-price cleats
- 15% off a single regular-price golf equipment item
- 15% off a single regular-price baseball or softball equipment
item
- 15% off a single regular-price football equipment item
- 15% off a single regular-price soccer or lacrosse equipment
item
- 15% off a single camp, fish, or hunt equipment item
*50% of proceeds will go to Chico Central Little League, your charity receipt will be available after purchase.
Thank you!
CCLL
Mailed Dick's Savings Booklet
$12
MAILED TO YOU!
Spend $10 and save BIG! Each coupon booklet contains the following offers, which are redeemable at any DICK’S location in the United States:
- $10 off your purchase of $50 or more
- $20 off your purchase of $100 or more
- 15% off a single regular-price athletic or golf apparel item
- 15% off a pair of regular-price athletic footwear
- 15% off a pair of regular-price cleats
- 15% off a single regular-price golf equipment item
- 15% off a single regular-price baseball or softball equipment
item
- 15% off a single regular-price football equipment item
- 15% off a single regular-price soccer or lacrosse equipment
item
- 15% off a single camp, fish, or hunt equipment item
*50% of proceeds will go to Chico Central Little League, your charity receipt will be available after purchase.
*Please note, the shipping fee will be nonrefundable, should you decide to pick up, rather than have your booklet(s) mailed.
Thank you!
CCLL
MAILED TO YOU!
Spend $10 and save BIG! Each coupon booklet contains the following offers, which are redeemable at any DICK’S location in the United States:
- $10 off your purchase of $50 or more
- $20 off your purchase of $100 or more
- 15% off a single regular-price athletic or golf apparel item
- 15% off a pair of regular-price athletic footwear
- 15% off a pair of regular-price cleats
- 15% off a single regular-price golf equipment item
- 15% off a single regular-price baseball or softball equipment
item
- 15% off a single regular-price football equipment item
- 15% off a single regular-price soccer or lacrosse equipment
item
- 15% off a single camp, fish, or hunt equipment item
*50% of proceeds will go to Chico Central Little League, your charity receipt will be available after purchase.
*Please note, the shipping fee will be nonrefundable, should you decide to pick up, rather than have your booklet(s) mailed.
Thank you!
CCLL
Add a donation for Chico Central Little League
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!