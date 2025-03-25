Chico Fab Lab Memberships

Empowering individuals to make an impact in their industry.
Requires volunteering 4 hours a week.
Access to all tools and workstations.
✓ Our Membership Offers:
✓ Access to the Chico Fab Lab facility
✓ Use of the laser cutter zone.
✓ Use of the 3D printing zone.
✓ Use of the electronic zone.
✓ Use of the vinyl cutter zone.
✓ Use of the wood shop zone.
✓ Use of the CNC router zone.
Basic Membership
$80
Renews monthly
Unlimited first-come first-serve, drop in access on all tools within your membership level.
Reserve 8 hours per week on most tools and workstations.
✓ Our Membership Offers:
✓ Access to the Chico Fab Lab facility
✓ Use of the laser cutter zone.
✓ Use of the 3D printing zone.
✓ Use of the electronic zone.
✓ Use of the vinyl cutter zone.
❌ Use of the wood shop zone.
❌ Use of the CNC router zone.
Pro Membership
$100
Renews monthly
Unlimited first-come first_serve, drop in access on all tools within your membership level.
Fabrication level access plus Woodshop & ShopBot CNC Router.
Reserve 12 hours per week on all tools and workstations.
✓ Our Membership Offers:
✓ Access to the Chico Fab Lab facility
✓ Use of the laser cutter zone.
✓ Use of the 3D printing zone.
✓ Use of the electronic zone.
✓ Use of the vinyl cutter zone.
✓ Use of the wood shop zone.
✓ Use of the CNC router zone.
