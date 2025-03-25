Chico Fab Lab

Offered by

Chico Fab Lab

About the memberships

Chico Fab Lab Memberships

Volunteer Membership
$40

Renews monthly

Empowering individuals to make an impact in their industry. Requires volunteering 4 hours a week. Access to all tools and workstations. ✓ Our Membership Offers: ✓ Access to the Chico Fab Lab facility ✓ Use of the laser cutter zone. ✓ Use of the 3D printing zone. ✓ Use of the electronic zone. ✓ Use of the vinyl cutter zone. ✓ Use of the wood shop zone. ✓ Use of the CNC router zone.
Basic Membership
$80

Renews monthly

Unlimited first-come first-serve, drop in access on all tools within your membership level. Reserve 8 hours per week on most tools and workstations. ✓ Our Membership Offers: ✓ Access to the Chico Fab Lab facility ✓ Use of the laser cutter zone. ✓ Use of the 3D printing zone. ✓ Use of the electronic zone. ✓ Use of the vinyl cutter zone. ❌ Use of the wood shop zone. ❌ Use of the CNC router zone.
Pro Membership
$100

Renews monthly

Unlimited first-come first_serve, drop in access on all tools within your membership level. Fabrication level access plus Woodshop & ShopBot CNC Router. Reserve 12 hours per week on all tools and workstations. ✓ Our Membership Offers: ✓ Access to the Chico Fab Lab facility ✓ Use of the laser cutter zone. ✓ Use of the 3D printing zone. ✓ Use of the electronic zone. ✓ Use of the vinyl cutter zone. ✓ Use of the wood shop zone. ✓ Use of the CNC router zone.
Add a donation for Chico Fab Lab

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!