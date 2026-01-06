Chicopee Parade Committee

Offered by

Chicopee Parade Committee

About the memberships

Chicopee Parade Committee's Membership

Membership Bundle- Returning Member
$140

No expiration

This Membership Bundle includes membership and your tickets to the President's Dinner, Coronation Ball, and Irish Night- Please remember, paying for the "bundle" does require you to donate one basket to an event running that fundraiser during the 2026 season. 

Membership Bundle- New Member
$150

No expiration

This Membership Bundle includes membership and your tickets to the President's Dinner, Coronation Ball, and Irish Night - Please remember, paying for the "bundle" does require you to donate one basket to an event running that fundraiser during the 2026 season. 

Pay as you go- Returning Member
$35

No expiration

Membership only- (Event ticket prices are TBD by the Chair and subcommittee members for that event so prices may vary)

Pay as you go- New Member
$50

No expiration

Membership only- (Event ticket prices are TBD by the Chair and subcommittee members for that event so prices may vary)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!