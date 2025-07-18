Chief John Ross Chapter, NSDAR Membership Renewal

National Dues ($52), State Dues ($9) and Chapter Dues ($17)
Members who have the Life Member status with the National Society ($16)
* Life Members have completed the requirements set by the National Society
Members who belong to another DAR Chapter can become Associate Members of the Chief John Ross Chapter $17
DONATION - Chief John Ross Chapter Operating Fund
DONATION - Brainerd Mission
This property is owned by the five Chattanooga Chapters and the local SAR chapter. Funds will be used for general upkeep and maintenance
DONATION - local C.A.R
The local Children of the American Revolution Society is supported by the five Chattanooga DAR Chapters.
DONATION Twice a year, our chapter is charged with supplying the local VA Clinic with snacks. Your donation will help support this mission.
DONATION Juniors (women ages 18-35) who serve our TN State Society as Pages are responsible for paying for their meals and hotel at the State Conference. This fund assists those ladies who need it. Juniors are extremely important for the growth and sustainability of our Society.
DONATION for the Tennessee Society's Historic Preservation, Education or Patriotic funds
DONATION for the NATIONAL Society's Historic Preservation, Education or Patriotic funds
DONATIONS for the President General fund to support her goals in 2025-2028
DONATIONS to support the DAR Schools
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!