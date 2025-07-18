Chief John Ross Chapter, NSDAR Membership Renewal

Membership for Regular Member Renewal item
Membership for Regular Member Renewal
$78

National Dues ($52), State Dues ($9) and Chapter Dues ($17)

Membership Renewal for Life Members item
Membership Renewal for Life Members
$16

Members who have the Life Member status with the National Society ($16)


* Life Members have completed the requirements set by the National Society

Membership Renewal for Associate Members item
Membership Renewal for Associate Members
$17

Members who belong to another DAR Chapter can become Associate Members of the Chief John Ross Chapter $17

DONATION for chapter operating fund item
DONATION for chapter operating fund
$5

DONATION - Chief John Ross Chapter Operating Fund

DONATION for Brainerd Mission Cemetery item
DONATION for Brainerd Mission Cemetery
$5

DONATION - Brainerd Mission

This property is owned by the five Chattanooga Chapters and the local SAR chapter. Funds will be used for general upkeep and maintenance

DONATION for Col Return Jonathan Meigs C.A.R item
DONATION for Col Return Jonathan Meigs C.A.R
$5

DONATION - local C.A.R

The local Children of the American Revolution Society is supported by the five Chattanooga DAR Chapters.

DONATION VA Clinic item
DONATION VA Clinic
$5

DONATION Twice a year, our chapter is charged with supplying the local VA Clinic with snacks. Your donation will help support this mission.

DONATION TN Junior Rebekah Lemley Page Fund item
DONATION TN Junior Rebekah Lemley Page Fund
$5

DONATION Juniors (women ages 18-35) who serve our TN State Society as Pages are responsible for paying for their meals and hotel at the State Conference. This fund assists those ladies who need it. Juniors are extremely important for the growth and sustainability of our Society.

DONATION TENNESEE Missions item
DONATION TENNESEE Missions
$5

DONATION for the Tennessee Society's Historic Preservation, Education or Patriotic funds

DONATION NATIONAL SOCIETY Missions item
DONATION NATIONAL SOCIETY Missions
$5

DONATION for the NATIONAL Society's Historic Preservation, Education or Patriotic funds

DONATION President General Fund item
DONATION President General Fund
$5

DONATIONS for the President General fund to support her goals in 2025-2028

DONATION Friends of DAR Schools item
DONATION Friends of DAR Schools
$5

DONATIONS to support the DAR Schools

