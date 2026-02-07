Chiefs Annual Golf Scramble

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About this event
Green Fees Include: 18 holes w/ car, Range Balls, and Lunch
Allows businesses the opportunity to support the Chiefs organization and advertise their business. On the day of the event, we'll place a sign with your business name and logo on a hole.
Allows friends and family the opportunity to support the Chiefs organization. On the day of the event, we'll place a sign with a photo of your player and include a personalize message of your choosing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!