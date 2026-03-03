Child Abuse Prevention T-shirts

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Show your support for East Texas CASA by purchasing our new t -shirts! Choose long or short sleeve.

Wear your shirt to

show your support for ending child abuse.

Every purchase helps

us continue our mission of advocating

for children in Gregg, Rusk, and Upshur Counties who have experienced abuse or

neglect. By wearing your East Texas

CASA t-shirt, you’re not only showing support—you’re helping ensure that

children in foster care have a strong voice and a caring advocate by their side.

💙

Your support truly makes an impact!

Pick up your shirts

at East Texas CASA office. 1121 Judson Road, Suite # 184, Longview, TX.