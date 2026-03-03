East Texas Child Advocates

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East Texas Child Advocates

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Child Abuse Prevention T-shirts

East Texas CASA Child Abuse Prevention short sleeve T-shirt item
East Texas CASA Child Abuse Prevention short sleeve T-shirt
$25

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Show your support for East Texas CASA by purchasing our new t -shirts! Choose long or short sleeve.

Wear your shirt to
show your support for ending child abuse.

 

Every purchase helps
us continue our mission of advocating
for children in Gregg, Rusk, and Upshur Counties who have experienced abuse or
neglect. By wearing your East Texas
CASA t-shirt, you’re not only showing support—you’re helping ensure that
children in foster care have a strong voice and a caring advocate by their side.

 

💙
Your support truly makes an impact!

 

Pick up your shirts
at East Texas CASA office. 1121 Judson Road, Suite # 184, Longview, TX.

East Texas CASA Child Abuse Prevention Long Sleeve T-Shirt item
East Texas CASA Child Abuse Prevention Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$30

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Show your support for East Texas CASA by purchasing our new t -shirts! Choose long or short sleeve.

Wear your shirt to
show your support for ending child abuse.

 

Every purchase helps
us continue our mission of advocating
for children in Gregg, Rusk, and Upshur Counties who have experienced abuse or
neglect. By wearing your East Texas
CASA t-shirt, you’re not only showing support—you’re helping ensure that
children in foster care have a strong voice and a caring advocate by their side.

 

💙
Your support truly makes an impact!

 

Pick up your shirts
at East Texas CASA office. 1121 Judson Road, Suite # 184, Longview, TX.

Add a donation for East Texas Child Advocates

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!