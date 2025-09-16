Ball and Play 2025

💃 Saturday Tickets CASH/CHIT BAR Valet Provided

Ball & Play – $225

5.30pm – 6.30pm Happy Hour, Music, and Raffle

6.30pm – 7.30pm Play

7.30pm – 8.00pm Cocktails, Music, and Raffle

8.00pm – 11.00pm Dinner and Dancing

Enjoy the full Saturday evening experience — admission to the play, followed by a sit-down dinner and dancing in celebration of another wonderful year supporting Child Health.





👢 Dress Code Note (Optional Theme!)

Our theme for attire this year is Country Chic: Boots & Ballgowns — think velvet, faux fur, denim, suede, and statement boots with a touch of western glam.

Dressing in theme is encouraged but absolutely optional — we want you to feel fabulous and comfortable above all. Come as you are or lean into the theme as much (or as little!) as you'd like! See our social media for outfit inspiration!



