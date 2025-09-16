Child Health Association Of Sewickley

Ball and Play 2025

511 East Dr

Sewickley, PA 15143, USA

General Play Admission Friday Only-
$35

🎭 Friday Tickets CASH/CHIT BAR, Valet Provided

Play Only – $35 (Non-Affiliates/Associates)

Play Seating Opens 6:30pm

Play: 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Affiliate and Associate Member Reception Friday Only-
$50

CASH/CHIT BAR, Valet Provided Reception: 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Play: 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Join fellow Child Health Affiliates and Associates for a private pre-show reception featuring light fare, followed by the evening’s performance of For Better or for Hooch.
Includes reserved seating near the front of the ballroom.

Ball and Play
$225

💃 Saturday Tickets CASH/CHIT BAR Valet Provided

Ball & Play – $225

5.30pm – 6.30pm       Happy Hour, Music, and Raffle

6.30pm – 7.30pm       Play

7.30pm – 8.00pm       Cocktails, Music, and Raffle

8.00pm – 11.00pm     Dinner and Dancing

Enjoy the full Saturday evening experience — admission to the play, followed by a sit-down dinner and dancing in celebration of another wonderful year supporting Child Health.


👢Dress Code Note (Optional Theme!)

Our theme for attire this year is Country Chic: Boots & Ballgowns — think velvet, faux fur, denim, suede, and statement boots with a touch of western glam.
Dressing in theme is encouraged but absolutely optional — we want you to feel fabulous and comfortable above all. Come as you are or lean into the theme as much (or as little!) as you'd like! See our social media for outfit inspiration!


VIP Upgrade (Add-On)
$125

Enhance your evening with a  VIP upgrade, featuring an elevated meal experience and exclusive surprises.

Silver VIP Upgrade (Add-On)
$165

Enhance your evening with a Silver VIP upgrade, featuring an elevated meal experience, a bottle of Silver Level Wine already on your table (skip the line!) and exclusive surprises. (Choose: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet, Prosecco)


We will reach out for your varietal selection

Gold VIP Upgrade (Add-On)
$180

Enhance your evening with a Gold VIP upgrade, featuring an elevated meal experience, a bottle of Gold Level Wine already on your table (skip the line!) and exclusive surprises. (Choose: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet)


We will reach out for your varietal selection

Bronze Level Wine
$25



Easy-drinking classics to kick off the night.




Have a wine waiting on your table! Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet, or Pinot Noir


Specify varietal during checkout

Silver Level Wine
$40

A step up in depth and character — perfect for the curious palate.


Have a wine waiting on your table! Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet, or Pinot Noir


Specify varietal during checkout

Gold Level Wine
$55

Premium picks worth the upgrade


Have a wine waiting on your table! Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet, or Pinot Noir


Specify varietal during checkout

Prosecco
$35

Have a bottle waiting on your table!

Champagne
$120

Have a bottle of Veuve Clicquot waiting on your table!

Table for 8
$1,800

You can select who you want at your table.

Table for 10
$2,250

You can select who you want at your table.

🚗 Premium Parking
$250

Enjoy the convenience of reserved parking close to the venue.

🎟️ Raffle Ticket
$50

Enter to win great items such as:

  • A Mutts, Moonshine and Bourbon Basket
  • Christian Louboutin Shoes
  • Luxury Bag
  • Hermes Scarf and Jennifer Janeway Backet
  • Luxury Mahjong Jasmin Full Tile Set, Enchanted Mat & Racks. Private Lesson For Eight! (Donated by Robyn Jones)

Choose what you'd like to win at the ball!

🍾Wine Pull
$30

Each ticket guarantees a bottle of wine, and a chance to walk away with a really special bottle. MUST take bottle home, can't be opened at the club-per club rules!

