Ball and Play 2025

Sewickley, PA 15143, USA
🎭 Friday Tickets CASH/CHIT BAR, Valet Provided
Play Only – $35 (Non-Affiliates/Associates)
Play Seating Opens 6:30pm
Play: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
CASH/CHIT BAR, Valet Provided Reception: 5:30pm – 7:00pm
Play: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Join fellow Child Health Affiliates and Associates for a private pre-show reception featuring light fare, followed by the evening’s performance of For Better or for Hooch.
Includes reserved seating near the front of the ballroom.
💃 Saturday Tickets CASH/CHIT BAR Valet Provided
Ball & Play – $225
5.30pm – 6.30pm Happy Hour, Music, and Raffle
6.30pm – 7.30pm Play
7.30pm – 8.00pm Cocktails, Music, and Raffle
8.00pm – 11.00pm Dinner and Dancing
Enjoy the full Saturday evening experience — admission to the play, followed by a sit-down dinner and dancing in celebration of another wonderful year supporting Child Health.
Our theme for attire this year is Country Chic: Boots & Ballgowns — think velvet, faux fur, denim, suede, and statement boots with a touch of western glam.
Dressing in theme is encouraged but absolutely optional — we want you to feel fabulous and comfortable above all. Come as you are or lean into the theme as much (or as little!) as you'd like! See our social media for outfit inspiration!
Enhance your evening with a VIP upgrade, featuring an elevated meal experience and exclusive surprises.
Enhance your evening with a Silver VIP upgrade, featuring an elevated meal experience, a bottle of Silver Level Wine already on your table (skip the line!) and exclusive surprises. (Choose: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet, Prosecco)
We will reach out for your varietal selection
Enhance your evening with a Gold VIP upgrade, featuring an elevated meal experience, a bottle of Gold Level Wine already on your table (skip the line!) and exclusive surprises. (Choose: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet)
Easy-drinking classics to kick off the night.
Have a wine waiting on your table! Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet, or Pinot Noir
Specify varietal during checkout
A step up in depth and character — perfect for the curious palate.
Have a wine waiting on your table! Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet, or Pinot Noir
Premium picks worth the upgrade
Have a wine waiting on your table! Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet, or Pinot Noir
Have a bottle waiting on your table!
Have a bottle of Veuve Clicquot waiting on your table!
You can select who you want at your table.
You can select who you want at your table.
Enjoy the convenience of reserved parking close to the venue.
Enter to win great items such as:
Choose what you'd like to win at the ball!
Each ticket guarantees a bottle of wine, and a chance to walk away with a really special bottle. MUST take bottle home, can't be opened at the club-per club rules!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!