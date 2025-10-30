Child Registration - 2025 Lalo's Spirit of Giving Event

Hosted by
About this event
The amount of "tickets" is the number of children age 2-16 you will be bringing.
Registration MUST be completed by a parent or legal guardian.
Please keep in mind children must be accompanied by their parent or guardian to participate in the event.
We understand all families are unique and experience difference circumstances. Please call LaloBoy Foundation at 480-612-4656 for any clarifications or to request an exception. Thank you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!