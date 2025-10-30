LaloBoy Foundation

Child Registration - 2025 Lalo's Spirit of Giving Event

500 W Ray Rd suite 1

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Children Registration
Free

The amount of "tickets" is the number of children age 2-16 you will be bringing.


Registration MUST be completed by a parent or legal guardian.

Please keep in mind children must be accompanied by their parent or guardian to participate in the event.


We understand all families are unique and experience difference circumstances. Please call LaloBoy Foundation at 480-612-4656 for any clarifications or to request an exception. Thank you!

