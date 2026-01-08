5th Annual "Give Domestic Violence The Boot" Charity Raffle 2026

4 Drawings In ONE Day!

1 in 1,500 Chance of Winning!





1st Drawing - 19 ft Jireh boats with a 90 HP motor with trailer. Retail value $56,440.00





2nd Drawing - Morris Kaye and Sons Furs gift certificate. Retail value $2,500.00





3rd Drawing - The new T-Bird cooker by Cotton Gin. Retail value $2,950.00





4th Drawing - 7 Day Cruise for 2 out of Galveston, TX. Retail value $2,000.00





Drawings will be held consecutively by a random computer generated pull. First ticket pulled will be for the first prize drawing, second ticket for second prize and so on.





https://www.harboradvocacycenter.org/