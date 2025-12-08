Birth Prep Mini Class

Hosted by
About this event
This price reflects the full price and true value for the class. If you have access to financial security, own property, or have personal savings, you would not traditionally qualify for sliding scale services.
This price reflects our organization's acknowledgement that paying the full cost would prevent some folks from being able to attend and should align with people who do not honestly find themselves reflected in either descriptions for the highest cost or the lowest.
This price represents an honest acknowledgment by our organizations that there are folks whose economic circumstances would prevent them from being a part of classes if there was not a deliberate opportunity made for them to access services at a cost that is reflective of their economic realities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!