Wine & Whiskey Pull 2026

About this raffle
Each raffle ticket is $25 for a chance to win a bottle of wine or spirits worth $25 or more. You may purchase up to 100 tickets at one time. A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold for this event. Odds of winning will be determined by number of tickets sold.
This ticket should be purchased by our guests who plan to attend our event at Chicken N Pickle on Thursday, February 5, 2026. This ticket cost covers soft drinks and appetizers at the event. Cash bar available. Each attendee should have their own ticket. Limited space.
