Children of Adam's 313 Champions

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your Support Helps Provide:
• Youth mentorship and leadership development
• Deen 4 Teens Islamic education
• After-school tutoring and academic support
• Mental health awareness and healing programs
• Community breakfast and food bank initiatives
• Programs that strengthen Muslim identity
• Support networks for families and youth
With 313 committed supporters, these programs can continue to serve our community and inspire the next generation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!