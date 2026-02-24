Children of the World – Founding Cohort Soft Launch

About this event
Core participants will take an active leadership role in the program and will:
• Participate in the Children of the World podcast
• Collaborate directly with students from Gremmy Junior School
• Help guide discussion topics and cultural exploration
• Participate in the pen pal exchange
Participants should be able to attend most sessions.
Participants will:
• Attend cultural exchange sessions
• Participate in group discussions
• Join cultural exploration activities
• Participate in the pen pal program
• Support podcast discussions as audience contributors
This allows more youth to participate while maintaining a smaller leadership group.
Join our Young Global Communicators Pen Pal Program! 🌍✍🏾
Participants will be paired with a pen pal to exchange letters, build communication skills, and learn about others across communities and cultures.
This is a simple, family-centered experience focused on:
• writing letters
• asking thoughtful questions
• building confidence in communication
No prior experience needed. Just a willingness to learn and connect.
This ticket is for parents or guardians who would like to support the Young Global Communicators Pen Pal Program.
Adults will:
• support youth with writing and mailing letters
• help guide communication at home
• participate in a simple, shared learning experience
This is a low-pressure, family-centered program.
$
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