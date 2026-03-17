Childrens Advocacy Center Of Parker County

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Childrens Advocacy Center Of Parker County

About this raffle

Children's Advocacy Center Of Parker County's Annual Chances for Children Raffle 2026

Single Chance
$10

One entry into the Chances for Children Raffle.
$10 helps a child be heard through a safe, child-friendly forensic interview. 🎟️

Triple Chances
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Get 3 entries and increase your chances to win.
Your support helps provide advocacy services for children and families navigating abuse.

Lucky 7 Bundle
$50
This includes 7 tickets

7 entries for a better shot at winning—and a bigger impact.
$50 helps a child begin their healing journey through trauma-informed counseling. 💙

Champion for Children
$100
This includes 15 tickets

15 entries + maximum impact.
Your generosity helps ensure children in Parker County receive the support, protection, and healing they deserve.

Add a donation for Childrens Advocacy Center Of Parker County

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