Children's Advocacy Center Of Parker County's Annual Chances for Children Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
One entry into the Chances for Children Raffle.
$10 helps a child be heard through a safe, child-friendly forensic interview. 🎟️
Get 3 entries and increase your chances to win.
Your support helps provide advocacy services for children and families navigating abuse.
7 entries for a better shot at winning—and a bigger impact.
$50 helps a child begin their healing journey through trauma-informed counseling. 💙
15 entries + maximum impact.
Your generosity helps ensure children in Parker County receive the support, protection, and healing they deserve.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!