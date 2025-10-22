Children's Ballet of San Antonio's Silent Auction

126 W Rector Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beautiful Kendra Scott freshwater pearl huggie earrings. So versatile for day time wear or special occasions.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience a private wine tasting and gourmet bites for 8 people with a professional sommelier from the brand new King William Wine Co. opening this fall.
Expires April 20, 2026
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy an exclusive shopping event with the ladies at the fabulous Meadow Boutique in Olmos Park. This shopping party is for 10 Guests.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 Night Staycation with $100 Food and Beverage Credit at the beautiful boutique hotel, Estancia Del Norte San Antonio. There is no better place for R&R than this wonderful property.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience truly amazing long, lean, and toned results. Using their custom-designed Pilates reformer in combination with props like light weights, Pilates Platinum is a favorite approach to Pilates in LA and San Antonio.
You get a 10 pack of classes at any of the many San Antonio area studios.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Any Orchid Design – $100 Gift towarda Orchid Purchase
Add a touch of elegance to your home or gift someone special a breathtaking orchid arrangement.
Nothing says you are special to me like a Baker Tatum orchid arrangement.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy an unforgettable night out with Gusto Group, the creative team behind Toro Kitchen + Bar, Cuishe Cocina Mexicana, Cellar Mixology, The Bunker Underground, Boombox Pizza Bar, Stylus Mixology, Books & Whiskey Society, and La Cantina by Cuishe.
Don’t miss this exciting auction item!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy an unforgettable night out with Gusto Group, the creative team behind Toro Kitchen + Bar, Cuishe Cocina Mexicana, Cellar Mixology, The Bunker Underground, Boombox Pizza Bar, Stylus Mixology, Books & Whiskey Society, and La Cantina by Cuishe.
Don’t miss this exciting auction item!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beautiful Auction Item: Guided Wine Tasting for Four
Enjoy an elegant guided wine tasting experience for four guests — a perfect evening to savor fine wines, great company, and unforgettable flavors.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Private Mahjong Party for 8 hosted in a place of your choosing lead by National Mahjong favorite Kristel Powell of Troop Mahjong. Tables, linens, and mahjong setup is provided. This is a party your don't want to miss!
Choose from Mahjong 101 lesson for the group OR Open Play for experienced mahjong friends.
This fabulous auction item includes a mahjong set for you to take home with chic acrylic storage box.
In addition start your collection of Mahj goodies with a themed goodies and custom mahjong jewelry from Canvas Style.
Expires March 31, 2026
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a family day out at the incredibly fun Magik Theater, great for young imaginations!
This package includes a 4 pack of tickets for used for their production of A Charlie Brown Christmas.
Expires 12/24/25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience exceptional dance education!
Join in on one week of unlimited classes for up to four household members at the most awarded dance studio in San Antonio!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Her Side Projects creates heirloom quality photos and is a San Antonio favorite!
Tier 1 package includes: your 30 minute session time, proofs gallery to make final selections, and 10 high-resolution, retouched digital files. No unedited images are released.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Nikolay tote, Nikolay makeup bag, Nikolay SOS spray, Pearl Earring set, Massage roller set from Gaynor Minden, and cute bag charm
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing