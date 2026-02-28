Children's Cluster

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes light breakfast, snacks, lunch and swag item (Please select one ticket for each child attending for the day only. If your child will be staying overnight, please select the Overnight Child Pass instead).
This includes light breakfast, snacks, and lunch (Please select one ticket for each adult attending for the day only. If you will be staying overnight, please select the Overnight Adult Pass instead).
This includes Overnight fee and Cluster day pass fee (Please select one ticket for each child staying overnight on April 24th only. If your child will only be attending for the day, please select the Child Day Pass instead).
Learn more https://cascades.org/facilities-and-services/accommodations-and-venues/lakeside-lodge/
This includes Overnight fee and Cluster day pass fee. Accommodation include twin (Please select one ticket for each adult staying overnight April 24th only. If you will only be attending for the day, please select the Adult Day Pass instead).
Learn more https://cascades.org/facilities-and-services/accommodations-and-venues/lakeside-lodge/
Take the plunge and fly on the high-adrenaline zipline! Sail over tree tops on two 600 foot lines for a breathtaking adventure.
Notes: Must be over 5yrs old, between 80-250lbs. Tandem riders must be under 80lbs and collectively no more than 250lbs.
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