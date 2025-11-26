Children's Educational Theatre

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Children's Educational Theatre

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Children's Educational Theatre Registration

Late Payment Fee
$25
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Tuition - Actual Cost
$950

Full price tuition: this is the actual cost per student to cover the costs of our program. Includes $100 deposit.

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Tuition - Subsidized Cost
$800

A lower tuition price for those who need it. Includes $100 deposit.

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Deposit
$100

Non-refundable deposit is due at time of registration to reserve your spot in the program. Tuition assistance applicants may have their deposit refunded.

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Partial Payment
$100

Use this option to make installments towards your $950 or $800 tuition.

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Partial Payment
$50

Use this option to make installments towards your $950 or $800 tuition.

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Buy Out - Single Child
$450

Use this to opt out of your 15 family service hours.

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Buy Out - Multiple Children
$600

Use this to opt out of your 20 family service hours.

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Extra T-Shirt
$20

Every child gets one free CET shirt as part of registration to wear throughout the season. If you would like to buy an additional shirt please add it here.

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Add a donation for Children's Educational Theatre

$

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