Children's Educational Theatre Registration

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Full price tuition: this is the actual cost per student to cover the costs of our program. Includes $100 deposit.
A lower tuition price for those who need it. Includes $100 deposit.
Non-refundable deposit is due at time of registration to reserve your spot in the program. Tuition assistance applicants may have their deposit refunded.
Use this option to make installments towards your $950 or $800 tuition.
Use this option to make installments towards your $950 or $800 tuition.
Use this to opt out of your 15 family service hours.
Use this to opt out of your 20 family service hours.
Every child gets one free CET shirt as part of registration to wear throughout the season. If you would like to buy an additional shirt please add it here.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!