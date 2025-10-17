Children's Health Defense's Conference Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dive into an unforgettable morning on the crystal-clear waters of Florida’s Gulf Coast with comedian, actor, and free-spirited adventurer Russell Brand!
The winning bidder will join Russell for an exclusive spearfishing excursion in the emerald shallows of the Florida Panhandle—hunting for snapper, grouper, and lionfish amid vibrant reefs and seagrass beds. Along the way, enjoy Russell’s signature mix of humor, mindfulness, and off-grid wisdom, making this a one-of-a-kind experience unlike any other.
Package Includes:
- Round-trip airfare from anywhere in the continental U.S. (for one guest)
- Two-night hotel stay
- Private boat charter and full gear rental
- A morning on the water with Russell Brand—complete with laughter, insight, and unforgettable stories from one of the MAHA movement’s most intriguing voices.
A once-in-a-lifetime aquatic quest—perfect for thrill-seekers, truth-seekers, and anyone ready to dive deep into adventure!
Enjoy a two night stay at Hill Country Haven, a 5,700 sq ft retreat on 3.75 acres off a private road in the coveted River Place community. Just 20 minutes from downtown Austin and The Domain, and 10 minutes from Lake Travis, this home offers the best of both worlds—peaceful Hill Country living with quick access to city life.
Includes:
Accommodations:
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1152867298191351227?source_impression_id=p3_1761757614_P3FysGgKRkfjXn4k
Note from the Host: We pride ourselves on keeping a toxin-free home. You won’t find harsh air fresheners or synthetic laundry scents here! Instead, we use only the cleanest organic products for cleaning and maintenance, and provide the same for you to enjoy during your stay. Safe for babies and pets too!
Own a one-of-a-kind piece of history with this stunning original painting of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. uses acrylics to create this beautiful masterpiece.
Meticulously crafted by Cassandra Saulter, this portrait captures the spirit, conviction, and courage of a leader dedicated to truth, freedom, and justice.
A powerful addition to any collection, this remarkable work of art serves as both an inspiring tribute and a conversation piece for generations to come.
This item will be shipped to you post event.
More about the artist, Cassandra Saulter: https://cassandrasaulterstudio.com/about.html
Enjoy an unforgettable New York City experience for two with Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense. The winning bidder and a guest will join Mary for a world-class Broadway show, Metropolitan Opera performance, or New York Philharmonic concert—your choice of a mutually agreed-upon production.
Before or after the performance (depending on showtime), you’ll share an intimate lunch or dinner with Mary at one of Manhattan’s charming restaurants, where you’ll enjoy engaging conversation and an unforgettable cultural outing in the heart of the city.
Details:
A perfect blend of art, intellect, and connection—this is a one-of-a-kind experience you won’t want to miss!
This is your chance to enjoy a private one-on-one meeting with Dr. Brian Hooker, Chief Scientific Officer for Children’s Health Defense. During this exclusive session, you’ll have the unique opportunity to engage directly with Dr. Hooker and ask your most pressing questions about vaccine safety, scientific research, and health advocacy.
Whether you’re a long-time supporter or simply eager to deepen your understanding of CHD’s work, this meeting offers an unparalleled opportunity for meaningful dialogue and insight from one of the leading voices in the movement.
Expand your knowledge and deepen your understanding of health freedom with this exclusive CHD Book Collection focused on corruption. This package includes six impactful books published by Children’s Health Defense—featuring groundbreaking research, powerful storytelling, and thought-provoking insights from leading voices in the movement.
Perfect for passionate supporters, researchers, or anyone seeking to learn more about the mission and message of CHD.
Corruption
The Real Anthony Fauci (regular or deluxe, we have both), by RFK Jr.
The Wuhan Cover-Up: And the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race, by RFK Jr.
The Fight Against Monsanto's Roundup, edited by Mitchel Cohen
Lies My Gov't Told Me, Robert Malone
Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole, edited by Steven Pelech and Christopher A. Shaw
The Medical-Pharmaceutical Killing Machine, by Children's Health Defense
Expand your knowledge and deepen your understanding of health freedom with this exclusive CHD Book Collection focused on kids health and well-being. This package includes six impactful books published by Children’s Health Defense—featuring groundbreaking research, powerful storytelling, and thought-provoking insights from leading voices in the movement.
Perfect for passionate supporters, researchers, or anyone seeking to learn more about the mission and message of CHD.
Kids' Health and Well-Being
Healthy Food for Healthy Kids, by Pete Evans
IEP Guide for All: What Parents and Teachers Need to Know about Individualized Education Programs, by Jennifer Laviano and Julie Swanson
Kids and COVID: Costly Mistakes That Must Never Happen Again, by Elizabeth Mumper
Underestimated: An Autism Miracle, by J.B. and Jamison Handley
A Parent's Guide to Healthy Children, by Children's Health Defense
Total Load Theory: Transforming Lives in Autism, ADHD, LD, SPD, and Anxiety, by Patricia Lemer
Expand your knowledge and deepen your understanding of health freedom with this exclusive CHD Book Collection focused on vaccines. This package includes six impactful books published by Children’s Health Defense—featuring groundbreaking research, powerful storytelling, and thought-provoking insights from leading voices in the movement.
Perfect for passionate supporters, researchers, or anyone seeking to learn more about the mission and message of CHD.
Vaccines
Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, by John Leake and Peter McCullough
The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline: A Fact-Packed History of Vaccines and Their Makers, by Shaz Khan
Turtles All the Way Down, edited by Zoey O'Toole and Mary Holland
Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, by RFKJr. and Brian Hooker
The Measles Book, by Children's Health Defense (or The HPV Vaccine on Trial, by Mary Holland, Kim Mack Rosenberg, and Eileen Iorio, it's a better book but measles has been in the news, so . . . )
"Cause Unknown": The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022 and 2023, by Edward Dowd
Expand your knowledge and deepen your understanding of health freedom with this exclusive CHD Book Collection focused on Autism. This package includes six impactful books published by Children’s Health Defense—featuring groundbreaking research, powerful storytelling, and thought-provoking insights from leading voices in the movement.
Perfect for passionate supporters, researchers, or anyone seeking to learn more about the mission and message of CHD.
Autism
Underestimated: An Autism Miracle, by J.B. and Jamison Handley
Total Load Theory: Transforming Lives in Autism, ADHD, LD, SPD, and Anxiety, by Patricia Lemer
IEP Guide for All: What Parents and Teachers Need to Know about Individualized Education Programs, by Jennifer Laviano and Julie Swanson
The Other Child, by Linda Scotson
The Parent's Autism Sourcebook, by Kim Mack Rosenberg
The Autism Generation: Understanding the Autism Epidemic from Causes to Solutions, by Julie Lapidus **Coming Soon in 2026!
Expand your knowledge and deepen your understanding of health freedom with this exclusive CHD Book Collection focused our classics and bestsellers. This package includes six impactful books published by Children’s Health Defense—featuring groundbreaking research, powerful storytelling, and thought-provoking insights from leading voices in the movement.
Perfect for passionate supporters, researchers, or anyone seeking to learn more about the mission and message of CHD.
Classics / Bestsellers
The Real Anthony Fauci (again, regular or deluxe), by RFK Jr.
Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, by RFK Jr. and Brian Hooker
Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, by John Leake and Peter McCullough
Underestimated: An Autism Miracle, by J.B. and Jamison Handley
The Wuhan Cover-Up, by RFK Jr.
Turtles All the Way Down, edited by Zoey O'Toole and Mary Holland
Shop with purpose! Enjoy a $250 gift card to the Children’s Health Defense Store, where you’ll find an inspiring collection of books, apparel, accessories, and advocacy materials that support CHD’s mission.
Whether you’re looking to expand your knowledge, show your support with CHD-branded gear, or share educational resources with others, this gift card gives you the freedom to choose from a variety of meaningful products.
Celebrate motherhood and wellness with this thoughtfully curated Blessing Bag from Mothers2B —the perfect gift for an expecting mother or a beautiful addition to any baby shower. Each organic cotton tote is filled with nourishing, educational, and handcrafted treasures designed to support both mom and baby naturally.
This exclusive package includes:
Beautifully assembled and full of intentional care, this Blessing Bag is a true celebration of motherhood—supporting wellness, wisdom, and love for both mama and baby.
Get ready to laugh the night away in the heart of New York City at The Stand! Enjoy two tickets to a show and dinner at The Stand, where you'll experience an unforgettable evening of wit and humor alongside Michael Kane, Director of Advocacy and Giorgio Zeolla, Chief Advancement Officer for Children's Health Defense.
Whether you're a fan of sharp stand-up, hilarious storytelling, or simply love a night filled with laughter, this experience promises big laughs and great company in the city that never sleeps.
Includes:
Celebrate Philadelphia’s 250th anniversary in style with two tickets to the opening night of 1776 at the historic Walnut Street Theatre—America’s oldest theatre!
Enjoy this evening with your host and CHD Board Member, on April 22, 2026, and immerse yourself in this spirited retelling of America’s founding.
Your evening doesn’t end when the curtain falls—you’ll also receive an exclusive opportunity to meet the cast after the show!
Experience Broadway-caliber theatre, historic ambiance, and patriotic pride as part of Philadelphia’s Semiquincentennial celebrations.
If you weren’t able to join us at this year’s Children’s Health Defense National Conference, here’s your chance to take home a piece of the experience!
This exclusive package includes five hand-selected CHD books, each personally signed by the author.
Expand your personal library with powerful works that inform, inspire, and empower—chosen by the CHD team and shipped directly to your door.
Experience a truly personalized approach to natural health with Fusion Homeopathy.
This package includes one in-depth initial consultation and twelve follow-up consultations with
homeopath Sheena Rice, to be started by July 1, 2026 and completed by August 1, 2028.
All consultations are conducted conveniently via Zoom, allowing you to work with Sheena from anywhere. Each session provides dedicated one-on-one time to explore your unique health
history, symptoms, and concerns, with individualized homeopathic recommendations designed to
support your whole-body wellness.
The winning bidder will also receive priority scheduling, ensuring easy access to appointments even though Sheena is often booked out several months in advance.
Please note: homeopathic remedies are not included in this package.
Sheena brings a wealth of training and expertise to every consultation. She earned her professional licensure through the Center for Homeopathic Education (CHE) in London and
is a graduate of the Academy of Practical Homeopathy® and its advanced “Mastery” program.
Sheena specializes in complex cases, often working with clients who have multiple chronic conditions that even allopathic medicine has struggled to address. Drawing from multiple
approaches—including classical homeopathy, Banerji Protocols™, and Practical Homeopathy®—she tailors her methods to meet each client’s individual needs. Her compassionate, integrative style—grounded in deep listening and ongoing professional study— helps clients resolve persistent health issues so they can live healthier, more fulfilling
lives.
Bid now to sponsor a premium family stool microbiome testing package from ProgenaBiome for up to 4 family members! This high-value donation supports a family with an autistic child participating in Dr. Sabine Hazan's pioneering Investigational New Drug (IND) study on gut flora's role in autism. The package includes comprehensive FloraTest kits with genetic sequencing, shipping, and personalized results—potentially unlocking insights for therapies like fecal microbiota transplants (FMT).
100% of proceeds benefit ProgenaBiome's autism research initiatives. The winner can nominate a qualifying family or, if eligible, use it themselves. Help drive breakthroughs in microbiome science while making a tangible difference for families!
Learn more about the research: https://progenabiome.com/clinical-trials
Value: $10,000
Donated by: Sabine Hazan
