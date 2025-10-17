Children's Health Defense's Conference Silent Auction

Experience a truly personalized approach to natural health with Fusion Homeopathy.





This package includes one in-depth initial consultation and twelve follow-up consultations with

homeopath Sheena Rice, to be started by July 1, 2026 and completed by August 1, 2028.





All consultations are conducted conveniently via Zoom, allowing you to work with Sheena from anywhere. Each session provides dedicated one-on-one time to explore your unique health

history, symptoms, and concerns, with individualized homeopathic recommendations designed to

support your whole-body wellness.





The winning bidder will also receive priority scheduling, ensuring easy access to appointments even though Sheena is often booked out several months in advance.





Please note: homeopathic remedies are not included in this package.





Sheena brings a wealth of training and expertise to every consultation. She earned her professional licensure through the Center for Homeopathic Education (CHE) in London and

is a graduate of the Academy of Practical Homeopathy® and its advanced “Mastery” program.

Sheena specializes in complex cases, often working with clients who have multiple chronic conditions that even allopathic medicine has struggled to address. Drawing from multiple

approaches—including classical homeopathy, Banerji Protocols™, and Practical Homeopathy®—she tailors her methods to meet each client’s individual needs. Her compassionate, integrative style—grounded in deep listening and ongoing professional study— helps clients resolve persistent health issues so they can live healthier, more fulfilling

lives.