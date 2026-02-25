Children's Story Time- Farm Animals

Children’s Story Time at the River Valley Community Resource Center!

Join us for a fun, welcoming hour of stories, crafts, and free play designed to bring families together and strengthen our community. Preschool-level books, but all ages are welcome!





10–11 AM





Themes:

Feb 11 – Valentine’s Day

Feb 18 – Space

Feb 25 – The Pout-Pout Fish

March 4 – Farm Animals





This is a relaxed space to connect, play, and share the joy of reading with neighbors and friends.





Please RSVP so that we can plan accordingly!





This will be one of our ongoing programs as we build out the Community Library space. More programs and events are coming soon—so please follow our page and stay tuned!