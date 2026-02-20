Children's Story Time- Farming feat. "Farmer Steve"

Children’s Story Time at the River Valley Community Resource Center!

Join us for a fun, welcoming hour of stories, crafts, and free play designed to bring families together and strengthen our community. Preschool-level books, but all ages are welcome!





10–11 AM





Themes featuring local guest readers:

Mar 25- Flowers feat. Julie Ochs from Flowers on Vine

April 1- Food feat. Maggie Noble from Tavern on the Square

April 8- Farming feat. "Farmer Steve" from Apple Castle

​April 15- Spring Fun feat. Stacy Milliron from Irons Mill Farmstead





This is a relaxed space to connect, play, and share the joy of reading with neighbors and friends.





Please RSVP so that we can play the craft and seating accordingly.





This will be one of our ongoing programs as we build out the Community Library space. More programs and events are coming soon—so please follow our page and stay tuned!