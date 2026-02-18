Children's Story Time- Pout Pout Fish

About this event
Children’s Story Time at the River Valley Community Resource Center!
Join us for a fun, welcoming hour of stories, crafts, and free play designed to bring families together and strengthen our community. Preschool-level books, but all ages are welcome!
10–11 AM
Themes:
Feb 11 – Valentine’s Day
Feb 18 – Space
Feb 25 – The Pout-Pout Fish
March 4 – Farm Animals
This is a relaxed space to connect, play, and share the joy of reading with neighbors and friends.
Please RSVP so that we can plan accordingly!
This will be one of our ongoing programs as we build out the Community Library space. More programs and events are coming soon—so please follow our page and stay tuned!
$
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