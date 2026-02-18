River Valley Community Resource Center

Hosted by

River Valley Community Resource Center

About this event

Children's Story Time- Pout Pout Fish

320 Shenango St

Pulaski, PA 16143, USA

General Admission
Free

Children’s Story Time at the River Valley Community Resource Center! 

Join us for a fun, welcoming hour of stories, crafts, and free play designed to bring families together and strengthen our community. Preschool-level books, but all ages are welcome!


 10–11 AM


 Themes: 

Feb 11 – Valentine’s Day 

Feb 18 – Space 

Feb 25 – The Pout-Pout Fish 

March 4 – Farm Animals


This is a relaxed space to connect, play, and share the joy of reading with neighbors and friends.


Please RSVP so that we can plan accordingly!


 This will be one of our ongoing programs as we build out the Community Library space. More programs and events are coming soon—so please follow our page and stay tuned! 

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