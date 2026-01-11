Children's Vendor Market Registration

A Child/Teen Vendor is a young entrepreneur who creates, grows, or curates their own products and sells them at the Children’s Vendor Fair. NO FOOD ITEMS MAY BE SOLD. Vendors are responsible for setting up their own 10 × 10 space, interacting with customers, and managing their sales with the support of a parent or guardian. This experience encourages creativity, confidence, communication skills, and real-world learning in a fun, supportive environment.

Vendors must bring their own table, chairs, and canopy (if desired). Set up begins at 9:00am