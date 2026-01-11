New Path Secondary Services

New Path Secondary Services

Children's Vendor Market Registration

7801 White Settlement Rd

White Settlement, TX 76108, USA

Child/Teen Vendor
Free

A Child/Teen Vendor is a young entrepreneur who creates, grows, or curates their own products and sells them at the Children’s Vendor Fair. NO FOOD ITEMS MAY BE SOLD. Vendors are responsible for setting up their own 10 × 10 space, interacting with customers, and managing their sales with the support of a parent or guardian. This experience encourages creativity, confidence, communication skills, and real-world learning in a fun, supportive environment.

Vendors must bring their own table, chairs, and canopy (if desired). Set up begins at 9:00am

