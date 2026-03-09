Join us for the Childs Park Community Block Party on Friday, March 27, 2026 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM on 16th Ave South (between Scranton St. and 44th St. South).





Come enjoy an evening of free food, music, games, community resources, and good conversation with neighbors.





This event is part of the Childs Park Quality of Life Initiative and is open to residents, families, and friends of the community.