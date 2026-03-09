About this event
Join us for the Childs Park Community Block Party on Friday, March 27, 2026 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM on 16th Ave South (between Scranton St. and 44th St. South).
Come enjoy an evening of free food, music, games, community resources, and good conversation with neighbors.
This event is part of the Childs Park Quality of Life Initiative and is open to residents, families, and friends of the community.
Help us bring the neighborhood together! Volunteers are needed to support the Childs Park Community Block Party on Friday, March 27 (6 PM – 9 PM) on 16th Ave South between Scranton St. and 44th St. South.
Volunteers may assist with setup, greeting neighbors, activities, food distribution, and general event support.
This ticket is for 501(c)(3) organizations and community groups.
Includes:
We welcome organizations that provide education, health, youth programming, workforce support, housing assistance, and other community-building services.
This registration is reserved for official event partners who have contributed through sponsorship, in-kind donations, or financial support.
Includes:
Thank you for helping make this event possible.
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