Childs Park Neighborhood Association Inc

Hosted by

Childs Park Neighborhood Association Inc

About this event

Childs Park Community Block Party

16th Ave South - Between Scranton & 44th Streets

General Admission
Free

Join us for the Childs Park Community Block Party on Friday, March 27, 2026 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM on 16th Ave South (between Scranton St. and 44th St. South).


Come enjoy an evening of free food, music, games, community resources, and good conversation with neighbors.


This event is part of the Childs Park Quality of Life Initiative and is open to residents, families, and friends of the community.

Volunteer
Free

Help us bring the neighborhood together! Volunteers are needed to support the Childs Park Community Block Party on Friday, March 27 (6 PM – 9 PM) on 16th Ave South between Scranton St. and 44th St. South.


Volunteers may assist with setup, greeting neighbors, activities, food distribution, and general event support.

Non Profit Vendor
Free

This ticket is for 501(c)(3) organizations and community groups.

Includes:

  • Vendor space to share information and resources
  • Opportunity to connect residents with programs and services

We welcome organizations that provide education, health, youth programming, workforce support, housing assistance, and other community-building services.

Community Partner
Free

This registration is reserved for official event partners who have contributed through sponsorship, in-kind donations, or financial support.

Includes:

  • Vendor/recognition space (if applicable)
  • Public acknowledgment as a Family Fun Day Partner
  • Logo placement (where applicable)

Thank you for helping make this event possible.

Add a donation for Childs Park Neighborhood Association Inc

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