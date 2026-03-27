Espanola Valley Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Espanola Valley Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Espanola Valley Chamber of Commerce -Chile Bowl Cookoff

460 N Riverside Dr

Española, NM 87532, USA

Admission to Tasting and Judging item
Admission to Tasting and Judging
$8

This ticket entitles you to entry, chips for tasting and tickets for judging the winners.

Children under 12 free but they can not vote.

Competition Entry- Individual item
Competition Entry- Individual
$25

One Entry for Either Red Chile, Green Chile or Salsa for an individual or family.

Competition Entry- Business or Non-profit item
Competition Entry- Business or Non-profit
$50

One Entry for Either Red Chile, Green Chile or Salsa for a business or non-profit organization. Includes logo on promotional materials, mentions on KDCE radio and the Rio Grande Sun.

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