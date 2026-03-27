Espanola Valley Chamber of Commerce -Chile Bowl Cookoff

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About this event
This ticket entitles you to entry, chips for tasting and tickets for judging the winners.
Children under 12 free but they can not vote.
One Entry for Either Red Chile, Green Chile or Salsa for an individual or family.
One Entry for Either Red Chile, Green Chile or Salsa for a business or non-profit organization. Includes logo on promotional materials, mentions on KDCE radio and the Rio Grande Sun.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!