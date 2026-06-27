Chili & Cornbread Chefs!

Provide your favorite style of chili - White Chicken Chili, Vegetarian, Texas Red, even grandmas passed down recipe!





Only one entry per person. All ingredients must be pre-cooked before the event. Chili is to be brought ready to eat but will be reheated. Each contestant must prepare a minimum of 8 quarts of chili. A rigid deadline is enforced. Late turn-ins result in immediate disqualification. You must supply your own cooking equipment, utensils, and extension cords. Cooks must follow basic food handling and safety standards. This often involves maintaining safe serving temperatures and wearing gloves. Cooks will stay with their chili to serve guests samples.





Tables will be provided along with the sample cups, spoons, napkins, and gloves. Judging will be done by the public for "People's Choice" awards.





More information will be emailed to you.