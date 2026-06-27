A bowl of chili next to some muffins
Colorado Springs Ladies Events

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Colorado Springs Ladies Events

About this event

Chili & Cornbread Chefs!

945 Lower Gold Camp Rd

Colorado Springs, CO 80905, USA

General Entry
$20

Provide your favorite style of chili - White Chicken Chili, Vegetarian, Texas Red, even grandmas passed down recipe!


Only one entry per person. All ingredients must be pre-cooked before the event. Chili is to be brought ready to eat but will be reheated. Each contestant must prepare a minimum of 8 quarts of chili.  A rigid deadline is enforced. Late turn-ins result in immediate disqualification. You must supply your own cooking equipment, utensils, and extension cords. Cooks must follow basic food handling and safety standards. This often involves maintaining safe serving temperatures and wearing gloves. Cooks will stay with their chili to serve guests samples.


Tables will be provided along with the sample cups, spoons, napkins, and gloves. Judging will be done by the public for "People's Choice" awards.


More information will be emailed to you.

Military or 1st Responders
$10

Provide your favorite style of chili - White Chicken Chili, Vegetarian, Texas Red, even grandmas passed down recipe!


Only one entry per person. All ingredients must be pre-cooked before the event. Chili is to be brought ready to eat but will be reheated. Each contestant must prepare a minimum of 8 quarts of chili.  A rigid deadline is enforced. Late turn-ins result in immediate disqualification. You must supply your own cooking equipment, utensils, and extension cords. Cooks must follow basic food handling and safety standards. This often involves maintaining safe serving temperatures and wearing gloves. Cooks will stay with their chili to serve guests samples.


Tables will be provided along with the sample cups, spoons, napkins, and gloves. Judging will be done by the public for "People's Choice" awards.


More information will be emailed to you.

Cornbread Cook-off
$10

"Do you have a secret recipe that makes everyone go back for seconds? Whether it’s traditional Southern-style, honey-sweet, or loaded with jalapeños and cheddar, it’s time to put your baking skills to the test!"


Only one entry per person. All ingredients must be pre-cooked before the event. Cornbread is to be brought ready to eat (estimated amount listed below). A rigid deadline is enforced. Late turn-ins result in immediate disqualification. You must supply your own cooking equipment, utensils, and extension cords. Cooks must follow basic food handling and safety standards. This often involves maintaining safe serving temperatures and wearing gloves. Cooks will stay with their cornbread to serve guests samples.


Tables will be provided along with the sample cups, spoons, napkins, and gloves. Judging will be done by the public for "People's Choice" awards.


  • To prepare cornbread for 200 samples at a cook-off, aim for 200 to 250 bite-sized portions (about 1" to 1.5" squares). This requires approximately three 9x13-inch pans of cornbread. Standard catering guidelines recommend limiting food samples to small 1-ounce or 1-2 bite portions.


More information will be emailed to you.

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