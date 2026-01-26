Chili Bingo Night

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Reserve your space for the Chili Cookoff. Recommend bringing an 8-Quart Crock Pot and 20ft Extension Cord. Bring any signature toppings! Please have Chili ready in the Hall by 4:30pm, Hall will open at 3pm for Chili Competitors.
Taste each Chili Competitor's work. No double dipping! Can be purchased at event.
Food Ticket $1 - 1 Ticket. Can be utilized at the Kitchen or Bar. Can be purchased at event. the NO REFUNDS ON UNUSED TIKETS
Includes 3 Raffle Tickets. Optional
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!