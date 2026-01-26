St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School

Chili Bingo Night

450 S Stage Coach Ln

Fallbrook, CA 92028, USA

Enter your Chili!
Free

Reserve your space for the Chili Cookoff. Recommend bringing an 8-Quart Crock Pot and 20ft Extension Cord. Bring any signature toppings! Please have Chili ready in the Hall by 4:30pm, Hall will open at 3pm for Chili Competitors.

Chili Tasting Passes
$10

Taste each Chili Competitor's work. No double dipping! Can be purchased at event.

Food Tickets - Pre Orders
$1

Food Ticket $1 - 1 Ticket. Can be utilized at the Kitchen or Bar. Can be purchased at event. the NO REFUNDS ON UNUSED TIKETS

Raffle Tickets
$5

Includes 3 Raffle Tickets. Optional

