About this event
Entry to event including all chili tasting. Raffle tickets sold separately. Other food options sold at the event.
Children 6 and under are free
Please fill out this form: 🌶️ Butte County Veterans Stand Down & Bambi Inn Chili Cook-Off 🌶️ – Fill out form
Featured social media post 10,000+ reach | 10 event entry tickets ($15 value each) | 20 raffle
tickets | Large logo on event banner | Mention on all email thank you receipts
Featured social media post | 6 event entry tickets |10 raffle tickets | Logo on event banner |
Mention on all email thank you receipts
Social media recognition | Logo on event banner | 2 event entry tickets
Social media recognition upon sponsorship | Name listed on event banner
Logo featured in social media carousel blasts only. Email logo or picture to [email protected] with social media handles
$
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