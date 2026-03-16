Butte County Veterans Stand Down

Hosted by

Butte County Veterans Stand Down

About this event

Chili Cook Off

7436 Humboldt Rd

Forest Ranch, CA 95942, USA

Adult Event Entry Ticket
$15

Entry to event including all chili tasting. Raffle tickets sold separately. Other food options sold at the event.

Child Event Entry Ticket Age 7-12
$5

Children 6 and under are free

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

Featured social media post 10,000+ reach | 10 event entry tickets ($15 value each) | 20 raffle

tickets | Large logo on event banner | Mention on all email thank you receipts

Gold Sponsor
$750

Featured social media post | 6 event entry tickets |10 raffle tickets | Logo on event banner |

Mention on all email thank you receipts

Silver Sponsor
$500

Social media recognition | Logo on event banner | 2 event entry tickets

Community Sponsor
$250

Social media recognition upon sponsorship | Name listed on event banner

Social Media Blast Sponsor
$100

Logo featured in social media carousel blasts only. Email logo or picture to [email protected] with social media handles

Add a donation for Butte County Veterans Stand Down

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