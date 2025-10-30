Chili Cook Off

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket is for guests attending the event who are not participating in the chili contest.
By clicking this ticket, I agree to follow all health and safety guidelines set by Bethel Lutheran Church. I will bring my chili in a slow cooker or other suitable container and arrive at noon for setup. I also grant permission for the church to use any photos or videos taken during the event for promotional purposes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!