Hosted by

BETHEL EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

About this event

Chili Cook Off

3852 Everett Rd

Richfield, OH 44286, USA

General Admission
Free

This ticket is for guests attending the event who are not participating in the chili contest.

Chili Participant Ticket
Free

By clicking this ticket, I agree to follow all health and safety guidelines set by Bethel Lutheran Church. I will bring my chili in a slow cooker or other suitable container and arrive at noon for setup. I also grant permission for the church to use any photos or videos taken during the event for promotional purposes.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!