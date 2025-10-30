Sentinel Athletic League Corp

Hosted by

Sentinel Athletic League Corp

About this event

Chili Cook-off & Toy Drive

31 Reid St

South River, NJ 08882, USA

Title Sponsor
$200

Title sponsor: $200 (1 spot)


- Title change, "sponsor name presents" on flyer and all social media posts


- 2 social media post on vfw FB and IG page

- a large poster with business info behind the toy table day of event


- 2 minute mic time during event prior to introducing mayor for his speech (assuming he'll do it which I'm sure he will) 

Trophy Sponsor
$75

- 2 social media post on VFW FB and IG page


- a small poster with business info behind the toy table day of event


- 2 minute mic time during event prior to introducing mayor for his speech

Chili Cook-Off
Free

Participate in the chili cook off to potentially win $100!


All participants must bring a toy donation of $25 or more value to donate towards children in need of a happy holidays.


DONATED TO SOUTH RIVER FOOD BANK

Vendor
Free

Be a Vendor for the event by donating a TOY!


All participants must bring a toy donation of $25 or more value to donate towards children in need of a happy holidays.


DONATED TO SOUTH RIVER FOOD BANK

Add a donation for Sentinel Athletic League Corp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!