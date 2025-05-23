Chili Cook Off - Battle of Fall Sports 2025

Contestant Entries will sponsor the sports teams of your choice. The contestant with the most ballots will be awarded $100, their sponsoring team will be awarded the grand prize of $300 plus traveling trophy to be brought back the following year to present at the next annual cook-off. You will need to supply 5 quarts of chili. Contestants may provide more than 5 quarts. A registration form must be completed and on file in order to participate. Email form to [email protected] or text picture of filled out form to 716-467-4615