Chili Cook Off - Battle of Fall Sports 2025

Contestant Entries will sponsor the sports teams of your choice. The contestant with the most ballots will be awarded $100, their sponsoring team will be awarded the grand prize of $300 plus traveling trophy to be brought back the following year to present at the next annual cook-off. You will need to supply 5 quarts of chili. Contestants may provide more than 5 quarts. A registration form must be completed and on file in order to participate. Email form to [email protected] or text picture of filled out form to 716-467-4615
Includes: Chili samples from all contestants, 1 sheet of ballots. 10 chances to pick your favorite Chili's!
price per person 11am registration. First toss Noon!
Big Ticket Item Raffle (1) Ticket for $5 A chance to Win - Buffalo Bills Fire Pit,
Weber Grill, Cornhole Boards
Big Ticket Item Raffle (3) Ticket for $10 A chance to Win - Buffalo Bills Fire Pit, Weber Grill, Cornhole Boards
Regular Basket Raffle (1) Sheet for $5
Regular Basket Raffle (3) Sheet for $10
50/50 Raffle-1 ticket $1
50/50 Raffle - 3 ticket $2
50/50 Raffle - 10 ticket $5
