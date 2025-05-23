Chili Cook Off - Battle of Fall Sports 2025

23 Jackson St

Silver Creek, NY 14136, USA

Chili Contestants Entry
$5

Contestant Entries will sponsor the sports teams of your choice. The contestant with the most ballots will be awarded $100, their sponsoring team will be awarded the grand prize of $300 plus traveling trophy to be brought back the following year to present at the next annual cook-off. You will need to supply 5 quarts of chili. Contestants may provide more than 5 quarts. A registration form must be completed and on file in order to participate. Email form to [email protected] or text picture of filled out form to 716-467-4615

Poeple's Choice Tasting Entry
$10

Includes: Chili samples from all contestants, 1 sheet of ballots. 10 chances to pick your favorite Chili's!

Cornhole Tournamnet
$30

price per person 11am registration. First toss Noon!

Big Ticket Raffle Items (1) Ticket for $5
$5

Big Ticket Item Raffle (1) Ticket for $5 A chance to Win - Buffalo Bills Fire Pit,

Weber Grill, Cornhole Boards


GC 06-214-730-10449

Big Ticket Raffle Items (3) tickets for $10
$10
Weber Grill, Cornhole Boards


Regular Basket Raffle 1 sheet for $5
$5

Regular Basket Raffle (1) Sheet for $5



Regular Basket Raffle 3 sheet for $10
$10
Regular Basket Raffle (3) Sheet for $10

50/50 Raffle - 1 for $1
$1

50/50 Raffle-1 ticket $1

50/50 Raffle - 3 for $2
$2
50/50 Raffle - 3 ticket $2

50/50 Raffle - 10 for $5
$10
50/50 Raffle - 10 ticket $5

$

