Chili Cook Off Dessert, Arts/Crafts, and Roaming Vendors

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You can edit the processing charge to any value in this payment platform, even 0. Service fees keep this payment platform free for nonprofits to use.
You can edit the processing charge to any value in this payment platform, even 0. Service fees keep this payment platform free for nonprofits to use.
You can edit the processing charge to any value in this payment platform, even 0. Service fees keep this payment platform free for nonprofits to use.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!