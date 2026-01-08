Hosted by

Tennessee Association of the Deaf

Chili Cook Off in Pink!

3731 Martin Mill Pike

Knoxville, TN 37920, USA

Tastings only
$5

For $5, you get to taste all the chilis out there and vote for the best tasting chili!


The Full Package
$12

The Full Package includes tastings, a bowl of your choice, and a drink! To add more enjoyable, we will provide various toppings for you to add to your bowl! What a deal you can't beat!

Just nothing but support
Pay what you can

Can't make it but want to support? Feel free to donate! Region 5 appreciates your support! It doesn't go unnoticed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!