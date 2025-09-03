Sponsorship Opportunities - Chili Cook Off

Entertainment Sponsor
$200

Cover the cost of live music. Recognition on social media and signage near the musician + Shoutout from the emcee during performance.

Chili Sample Cup Sponsor
$150

Name/logo on each chili sample cup which will also include restaurants spice level and food allergies. Recognition on social media + Shoutout from the emcee during performance.

Hot Dog Station Sponsor
$150

Purchase of hot dogs, buns, condiments and everything needed to serve. Recognition on social media and name featured at the beverage table + Shoutout from the emcee during performance.

Bake Sale Sponsors
$150

Purchase of corn bread, baked goods or towards supplies. Recognition on social media and name featured on the bake sale table + Shoutout from the emcee during performance.

Voting Token Sponsor
$100

Name/logo on wooden voting tokens. Recognition on social media + Shoutout from the emcee during performance.

Soda Sponsor
$100

Purchase soda. Recognition on social media and name featured at the beverage table + Shoutout from the emcee during performance.

Ice, napkins and utensils Sponsor
$100

Purchase ice to keep beverages chilled, napkins and utensils. Recognition on social media and name featured at the beverage table + Shoutout from the emcee during performance.

Water Sponsors
$50

Purchase waters. Recognition on social media and name featured at the beverage table + Shoutout from the emcee during performance.

Table Sponsors
$50

Name/logo on a table. Recognition on social media + Shoutout from the emcee during performance.

