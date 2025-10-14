KATHERINE ANNE PORTER SCHOOL

KATHERINE ANNE PORTER SCHOOL

Chili Cook-Off/Cupcake Wars

515 Farm to Market Rd 2325

Wimberley, TX 78676, USA

General Admission (Individual)
$10

This ticket includes entry for one person into the event and allows for chili and cupcake sampling. Each person gets one vote for the best chili and one vote for the best cupcakes.

General Admission (Family)
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes entry for four people into the event and allows for chili and cupcake sampling. Each person gets one vote for the best chili and one vote for the best cupcakes.

Chili Cook-Off Entry Fee
$25

This is the entry fee to participate in the chili cook-off as a member of the community. Cut-off for registration is 11/07/2025 at 12:00 PM!

