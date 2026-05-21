Chili Cook-Off/Jeep Show and Cornhole Tournament

About this event
Milton, FL
Entry includes participation in the Chili Cook-Off and one 10’ x 10’ setup space for your cooking station, tent, and display area. Bring your best recipe, your team spirit, and get ready to compete for bragging rights and prizes while supporting a great community fundraiser hosted by the Krewe of Airship Pirates.
Entry includes participation in the Chili Cook-Off and one 10’ x 10’ setup space for your cooking station, tent, and display area. Bring your best recipe, your team spirit, and get ready to compete for bragging rights and prizes while supporting a great community fundraiser hosted by the Krewe of Airship Pirates.
Entry includes participation in the Krewe vs. Krewe Chili Cook-Off competition and one 10’ x 10’ setup space for your cooking station, tent, and display area. Rally your Krewe, bring your best chili recipe, and compete against fellow Krewes for bragging rights, prizes, and pirate glory while supporting a great community fundraiser hosted by the Krewe of Airship Pirates.
Entry includes participation in the Jeep Show where you can show off your ride, connect with fellow Jeep enthusiasts, and compete for awards and bragging rights while supporting a community fundraiser hosted by the Krewe of Airship Pirates. From stock to fully customized, all Jeeps are welcome.
Entry includes one 10’ x 10’ vendor space to showcase and sell your products, crafts, artwork, merchandise, or services during the event. Connect with the community, meet new customers, and be part of a fun-filled day of entertainment, food, and activities while supporting a fundraiser hosted by the Krewe of Airship Pirates. Vendors are responsible for providing their own tent, tables, chairs, and setup materials.
Entry includes a designated space for your food truck during the event festivities. Serve up your favorite menu items to attendees enjoying the Chili Cook-Off, Jeep Show, live music, vendors, and cornhole tournament while supporting a community fundraiser hosted by the Krewe of Airship Pirates. Food vendors are responsible for all required permits, licenses, insurance, and setup needs.
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